Zhou Pengju’s Investigation of Key Livelihood Projects: Building High-Level Projects and Enhancing People’s Sense of Gain and Happiness

Zhou Pengju Investigates Construction Status of Key Livelihood Projects, Builds High-Level Projects

November 1, 2023 – Fuxin News Network: Zhou Pengju, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, recently led a team to investigate the construction status of key livelihood projects. The aim of the investigation was to improve people’s sense of gain and happiness by building high-level projects that meet the needs and expectations of the people.

During the investigation, Zhou Pengju emphasized the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. He also stressed the need to firmly establish the people-centered development idea and conduct in-depth education on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Zhou Pengju highlighted the opportunity to focus on improving and upgrading urban functions, addressing problems, and achieving goals and effects. He called for concentrated efforts and high quality and efficiency in building a number of high-level and high-quality livelihood projects. The ultimate goal is to continuously improve the people’s sense of gain and happiness.

Recognizing the importance of high-quality and balanced urban public service facilities, Zhou Pengju visited the Taiping Sports Park project construction site. During the visit, he inspected the project progress, supporting facilities, and future operations. Clear work requirements were put forward for all parties involved in the project, including the need to fulfill their responsibilities, strictly control engineering design, and ensure quality and safety. Zhou Pengju also stressed the importance of optimizing details, improving supporting facilities, and creating safe and high-quality projects. He encouraged the park to engage in market-oriented and professional operations, utilizing surrounding facilities and promoting the development of multiple business formats. The aim is to enrich the service content and methods, expand the diversified development model of “sports + cultural tourism + leisure + medical care,” and enhance the efficiency and vitality of the park.

At the construction sites of the Western Liaoning Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Center, the new outpatient building of Fuxin Central Hospital, and the Municipal Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Zhou Pengju carefully inspected the progress of the projects. He listened to updates on project construction, fund allocation, personnel employment, and production safety. Zhou Pengju stressed the need for all-out efforts to build investment projects within the central budget. He emphasized the importance of setting goals and tasks for the future, scientifically arranging the construction period, and accelerating progress. It is crucial to pay attention to time nodes and key links, and overcome any obstacles in order to seamlessly connect “construction, management, and use.” The goal is to create high-quality, demonstration, and highlight projects that benefit the people as soon as possible. The normalization of fund supervision within the central budget was also discussed, focusing on the timely payment of wages for migrant workers and implementing strict management systems to prevent wage arrears. Additionally, Zhou Pengju highlighted the need to strengthen the management of medical equipment procurement, improve the efficiency of procurement fund utilization, and deepen cooperation with high-level medical institutions to enhance the level of medical services in the city.

Zhang Hui, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, was also present during the investigation.

