Zhou Shouren invites the bishop of the diocese of Beijing to visit Hong Kong to promote diocesan exchanges

Bishop Chow Shou-jen of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, who visited Beijing recently, said that he has invited bishops and priests of the Diocese of Beijing to visit Hong Kong. Zhou Shouren also mentioned that people should “love the country and love the church” when presiding over the mass.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to Hong Kong media “Radio Hong Kong”,Bishop Chou Shou-jen of the Diocese of Hong KongOn Friday (April 21), it was announced that Bishop Li Shan of the Beijing Diocese and priests and others had been invited to visit Hong Kong. Li Shan, bishop of the Archdiocese of Beijing recognized by the Chinese government and chairman of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, reportedly responded “quite positively” to Zhou Shouren’s invitation, but the “RTHK” report did not specify when Li Shan might visit Hong Kong.

Zhou Shouren in the five-daytrip to beijingThe invitation was announced on the last day of , the first visit to Beijing by a Hong Kong bishop in more than 30 years. Last month, Zhou Shouren emphasized that the focus of his trip to Beijing was to use the Hong Kong diocese as a bridge, and to use this to promote exchanges between the two sides. Still, the Vatican and Beijing disagree over the power to appoint bishops.

Controversial Sino-Vatican secret agreement

After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, although there were substantive contacts with the Vatican’s embassy in Nanjing, which had not yet been evacuated, the two sides did not recognize each other and did not establish diplomatic relations. In 1951, the Chinese government expelled foreign clergy from the country. In 1957, China established the Catholic Patriotic Association.

In China, Catholicism began to split into the state-sanctioned Catholic Patriotic Association and the underground Catholic Church loyal to the Pope of the Vatican. The Vatican recognizes members of both as Catholics but claims the exclusive right to appoint bishops. It is estimated that there are between 6 million and 12 million Catholics in China.

The Vatican and China announced in 2018 a secret agreement that formalized the status of several Chinese-appointed bishops and paved the way for future nominations.The agreement has so far beenrenewed twice, most recently for a further two-year extension in October 2022. But in November last year, controversy arose over the installation of an auxiliary bishop in Jiangxi province, which the Vatican does not recognize as a diocese. Then in early April this year, the Shanghai Diocese welcomed a new bishop, but the Vatican News reported that the Vatican was unaware of the appointment.

Everyone should “love the country, love the church”

The Sino-Vatican secret agreement has been heavily criticized by many, including Hong Kong’s former cardinalChen Rijun. In May 2022, the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police arrested five trustees of the “612 Humanitarian Support Fund”, including Chen Rijun, on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces”. In November, five trustees and secretaries were convicted by the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court of “failing to apply for registration or exemption from registration within the specified time limit”. The five trustees were each fined HK$4,000 and the secretary was fined HK$2,500. Established in 2019, the fund provides humanitarian support to those injured, arrested or related to the anti-extradition movement, and announced to gradually cease operations in August 2021.

According to “Radio Television Hong Kong”, Zhou Shou-jen mentioned that people should “love the country and love the church” when presiding over Mass on Friday. He later told reporters that everyone should learn how to do both, saying: If you live in Hong Kong and China, you should love your country.

