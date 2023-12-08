Zhou Ting gave an interview to the BBC after abandoning bail and went into exile, saying that Hong Kong has become a “land of fear” – BBC News Chinese

Singaporean Pro-Democracy Activist Fears for Life in Hong Kong

Chow Ting, a prominent pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong, has recently fled to Toronto, Canada, citing fears for her safety and freedom in her native city. In an interview with BBC reporter Kelly Ng, Ting described Hong Kong as a “land full of fear,” expressing concerns over constant government scrutiny and control of her daily life.

The 27-year-old activist was previously under investigation for “colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security,” a charge that has been widely used against pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. Ting, who co-founded the political party “Hong Kong Democracy” and played a significant role in the anti-government protests in 2012, 2014, and 2019, was imprisoned in 2020 for participating in a protest outside the Hong Kong Police Headquarters. She was later released in 2021.

Despite being allowed to travel to Canada for her studies, Ting decided to abandon bail and seek exile in Canada, fearing further arrests and restricted freedom upon her return to Hong Kong. She expressed concerns over her own mental health and the difficulty in finding a job, as well as the control exerted by the authorities in every aspect of her life.

The activist also shared her experiences of being required to travel to mainland China under police escort and being subjected to intense scrutiny, further fueling her fears and prompting her decision to flee. Ting emphasized that her focus now is on finishing school and recovering mentally, expressing her desire to live in safety and freedom in the future.

Ting’s story sheds light on the plight of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and the challenges they face under the controversial national security law, which grants Chinese authorities sweeping powers to crackdown on political and civic activity in the city.

As Ting continues to speak out about her experiences, her case serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong.

