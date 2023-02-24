Over the past five years, the Central Committee for Comprehensively Governing the Country by Law and the Leading Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform have failed. Chinese law has become a decoration, and officials at all levels have even publicly clamored that “power is greater than law.” The picture shows the file map of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. (Fred Dufour/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 23, 2023]On February 21, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting and decided to hold the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing from the 26th to the 28th. Plan” draft. On the 23rd, Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” published an article stating that although the content of the relevant plan has not been disclosed, judging from various news circulating, the reform will be very strong, and some of the content is more “explosive” than it was five years ago. and.

The article revealed that institutional reforms will involve the integration of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security), as well as the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, and the Cyberspace Administration of China. In the financial field, it is reported that the Financial Stability and Development Committee of the State Council may be substantiated, and all China Securities Regulatory Commission and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will be included in order to strengthen the coordination of financial supervision and prevent and resolve risks.

One point that is particularly worthy of attention is that the article stated that it is rumored that the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security will be separated from the State Council system and transferred to the newly established Internal Affairs Committee directly under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The internal committee will also integrate the functions of public security, immigration, household registration, transportation, anti-terrorism, anti-espionage, and even social organization management of the Ministry of Civil Affairs. The internal committee will be headed by one of Xi Jinping’s most valued and trusted people, Wang Xiaohong, who is currently the Minister of Public Security. Wang Xiaohong’s promotion to the Secretariat of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was to foreshadow this.

However, the article stated that it is still unclear what the relationship between the internal committee and the Central Political and Legal Committee will be in the future, and whether the foreign intelligence function of the Ministry of State Security will also be incorporated into the internal committee.

The information disclosed in the article should not be groundless, and such a reorganization is in line with Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​a high degree of centralization. As early as after the CCP came to power in 1949, the CCP set up the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was in charge of civil affairs, society, land, household administration, relief and preferential treatment. After the establishment of the State Council of the Communist Party of China in 1954, the Ministry of Internal Affairs became a constituent department of the State Council. In 1955, he was no longer in charge of land requisition, urban real estate, household registration, etc., and was taken over by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security respectively. During the Cultural Revolution in 1968, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was abolished, and its supervisory care, relief, and administrative divisions were assigned to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Security. In June 1970, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was abolished in an institutional reform.

Compared with the functions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the history of the CCP, the newly established Internal Committee has a larger scope and authority, and it obviously borrows the functions and structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. After Putin came to power, he implemented the strategy of “centralization of power and strong state intervention”, and finally formed a pattern of “strong president” in Russia. Given the current close relationship between China and Russia and rumors that Beijing’s top leader wants to become a political strongman like Putin, it is not surprising that Beijing follows Moscow’s example.

According to data, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) can be traced back to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Empire established in 1802, and was later inherited by the Soviet Union. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the Russian branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Soviet Union was formed into the current Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, and continued to continue the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Soviet Union. Extremism Center and Bureau of Investigation. The fire service and the prison service, which it had been in charge of, were transferred to the Ministry of Emergencies and the Ministry of Justice in 2001 and 2006, respectively. The Ministry of Internal Affairs plays an important role in maintaining Russia’s internal security.

Compared with the composition and functions of Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the CCP’s Internal Committee also involves functions such as police, immigration, transportation, counter-terrorism, and counter-espionage, and its core purpose should be to maintain internal security and the security of the highest level of the CCP.

Although Xi Jinping has mastered the power of the CCP, the government and the military, he still lacks a sense of security. Because of the challenges, distrust and protests from within the party, the military and the people, the trend is intensifying. Especially during the three-year epidemic period, the irrational policy changes, the death of a large number of people, and the hardship of people’s lives under the economic downturn have filled the society with many uncertainties.

The top leaders of the CCP are well aware of this. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the word “security” was mentioned 50 times, and the word “struggle” appeared 17 times. Xi Jinping said that he must “dare to fight” when he was still worshiping Yan’an. In less than two months this year, the PLA Daily first published an article titled “Setting an Example for Implementing the Chairman’s Responsibility System of the Military Commission,” which rarely stated that “implementing the Chairman’s Responsibility System of the Military Commission is a major and serious political task, and it must be followed as the highest political requirement. To maintain political discipline”, we must “firmly and consciously fight against all phenomena and behaviors that endanger the unity and unity of the Party, damage the authority of the Party Central Committee, and undermine the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission, and resolutely resist the ‘non-Party and depoliticized military’ and the Nationalization of the military’ and other wrong political views”, the General Office of the Central Military Commission recently issued a study and education plan for the military commission chairman responsibility system for the entire army, aiming to increase the loyalty of the army.

Regarding unstable factors, the military must guard against them, party and government agencies must guard against them, and civil society must also guard against them. However, Xi established an internal committee, disrupted the original institutions of the State Council, appointed cronies, and purposefully integrated institutions, not only weakening The opposition forces within the party are further centralizing power, and they are monitoring and preventing challenges from the people in a targeted manner. On the one hand, it can be said that it demonstrates its absolute power, but on the other hand, it reflects its extreme lack of security.

The establishment of the internal committee based on the above purpose and other institutional reforms will inevitably cause waves, even huge waves, within the CCP. How many officials’ personal interests, such as official positions and income, will be affected? Will these officials who are touched hate this system even more? Will it help disintegrate the CCP? How likely is such an institutional reform to succeed? Can the internal committee guarantee the safety of the highest level?

Let us recall the institutional reforms of five years ago. In March 2018, the Beijing authorities released the “Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform Plan”, announcing five newly established committees (groups), namely the National Supervisory Committee, the Central Committee for Comprehensive Rule of Law, the Central Audit Committee, and the Central Education Work Leading Group and Central and State Organ Working Committees. In addition, the four central work leading groups originally headed by Xi Jinping have also been upgraded to committees.

After five years, how effective is the above-mentioned committee? Let’s not judge others, but the Central Committee for Comprehensively Governing the Country by Law and the Leading Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform have failed, because the current Chinese law has indeed become a decoration, and officials at all levels even openly clamored that “power is greater than law”, and the people have no grievances. Stretch. As for comprehensively deepening reform, it is a complete joke. Economic reform is anticlimactic, let alone political reform? The result was a loss of popular support.

After the loss of popular support, they do not hope to regain popular support. Instead, they set up internal committees to guard against the public and prevent various challenges. Naturally, putting the cart before the horse will not solve Zhongnanhai’s security concerns, but will only exacerbate internal chaos within the party and social rebellion.

