[Epoch Times, October 16, 2022]On October 12, the four-day Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China came to an end. Much of the communique is devoted to expounding Xi’s “merits” over the past five years, and mentions “two establishments.” If we follow the practice after the conclusion of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Committee and before the convening of the Nineteenth National Congress, the CCP must immediately convey, study and implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session from top to bottom, in order to better meet the 20th National Congress.

Through incomplete investigation, it was found that some central organs and party groups of provincial and municipal committees held meetings on October 13, such as the party group of the Counselor’s Office of the State Council, the party group of the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. However, the strange thing is that the party group of the State Council where Li Keqiang is a member, the National People’s Congress where Li Zhanshu is seated, and the party group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference where Wang Yang is seated have not reported any reports of studying and implementing the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee until the 15th, which seems a little unusual.

According to the CCP media Xinhua News Agency, the 126th meeting of the chairmen of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 13th, chaired by Li Zhanshu. The meeting decided that the 37th meeting of the 13th National People’s Congress Standing Committee will be held in Beijing from October 26 to October 30. In addition, it was decided which drafts needed to be considered. Not a word in the report mentions studying and implementing the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session. As Xi Jinping’s cronies, why did Li Zhanshu not mention “two establishments” and build momentum for Xi’s re-election at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China?

Obviously, due to time constraints, the 20th National Congress will be held on the 16th, and the National People’s Congress will not hold another standing committee, which means that the National People’s Congress has not learned to implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session. Based on this, Li Keqiang and Wang Yang should also not hold meetings to study, because neither the State Council nor the CPPCC website has relevant reports.

Consider the positive statements of the State Council, the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference after the conclusion of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Committee. The Seventh Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held from October 11 to 14, and the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held on the 18th. What happened in the short three-day interval?

According to official media reports, on October 16, Li Keqiang, then a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Premier of the State Council and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, presided over a meeting of the State Council Party Leadership Group to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and make arrangements to further improve the government’s various work to welcome the convening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting said that the Seventh Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China made full preparations for the convening of the Nineteenth National Congress. Xi Jinping made an important speech at the meeting, “All departments and units of the State Council should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the plenary session and Xi Jinping’s important speech, unify their thinking, and improve their political standing”, establish “four consciousnesses”, and be more closely united in the “Xi Xi Jinping”. around the center of the core” and so on.

On the same day, Zhang Dejiang, then Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Standing Committee, and Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, also presided over the meeting respectively, conveying, learning and implementing the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee.

The People’s Congress report on Zhang Dejiang is very brief, but the Political Association is more detailed. The report first expounded the significance of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee, repeated the achievements of the past five years, and then said that “we must take the lead in learning, deeply understand, and unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the communique.” In terms of politics and actions, it is highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core.” It is basically the same as Li Keqiang’s statement.

From the current analysis, if Xi Jinping is determined to be re-elected, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang and Li Zhanshu, who are about to remain in office, should be like in 2017, affirming the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session in a high-profile manner, touting Xi in a high-profile manner, and emphasizing “two After all, the communique stated that “the Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has made full preparations for the convening of the 20th National Congress”, but why not? Isn’t this weird? Does this mean that the power game at the 7th Plenary Session of the CCP’s top management has still not achieved results?

Then compare the two studies of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. The two meetings were chaired by Xi’s direct descendant and the Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee Cai Qi.

According to official media reports, on October 15, 2017, the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the communiqué of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. . The report first expressed support for the communique, then praised Xi Jinping’s achievements in the past five years, and said that as Beijing is the capital, party organizations at all levels must take the lead in fulfilling the “four musts”, including establishing “four consciousnesses”, and keeping with the core of Xi Jinping. Accord, etc., “Create a good ideological and public opinion atmosphere for the convening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.”

On October 13 this year, the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the situation of studying the communiqué of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The report first talked about what documents were passed at the meeting, and then repeated the part of the communique that touted Xi, but what is interesting is that when talking about the achievements of the past year, it said that “the Political Bureau of the Central Committee carried forward the great spirit of party building”. However, what the communique said was that the Political Bureau of the Central Committee achieved it under the condition of “full implementation of Xi’s thought”. In other words, the achievements were made under Xi’s instructions.

The author’s previous article analyzed the communiqués of previous sessions and thought it was a high-level gangster, because in the past year, it can be said that the people are struggling, the complaints are full, the people are angry, the decoupling between the world and the CCP has intensified, and the US and Europe sanctions have increased. These are all due to Xi Jinping. “Dynamic reset” policy and “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy. In this regard, other members of the Politburo Standing Committee are reluctant to take the main responsibility, and in this way, the responsibility is passed to Xi. Cai Qi, a close confidant of Xi, obviously noticed it, so he switched roles and put the main responsibility on the entire Politburo, not Xi alone.

Cai Qi also noticed that when repeating the achievements of the past five years in the communique, he did not mention any horse doctrine, Mao Thought, Deng Theory, etc., but directly said “the Party Central Committee with Xi as the core”, which shows that he has a deep understanding of Xi Jinping. psychology. In addition, the meeting also emphasized the need to understand the meaning of “two establishments” and to “persist and defend”.

Finally, the meeting emphasized that “doing a good job in the service guarantee of the Party’s 20th National Congress is a glorious political task entrusted to us by the Party Central Committee, and it is a major political responsibility that must be fulfilled with all-out efforts.”

Compared with linking the content of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee with the 19th National Congress in 2017, Cai Qi’s study this time did not completely link the content of the 7th Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee with the 20th National Congress, but kept a certain distance. . This shows that Cai Qi may also know the current situation of the high-level game, and everything has not yet been settled.

In addition, it is also strange that the monitoring website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China on the 13th in the “Top 20 Knowledge Points” column described “what is the party’s highest leading organ”. According to the CCP constitution, the highest leading organ of the CCP is the National Congress of the Communist Party of China and its Central Committee. When the National Congress is not in session, the Central Committee leads all the work of the party and represents the CCP to the outside world. In addition, the article also mentioned “two obediences”, one is “the resolutions of the National Congress and the Central Executive Committee, all members of the party must obey them absolutely”, the other is “all meetings of the party are subject to the majority, and the minority absolutely obeys the majority.” .

Although in fact major matters such as the political program, revision of the party constitution, and appointment of leaders are entirely felt by the CCP’s high-level circle, why did the CCP’s senior officials know the rules of the game before the 20th National Congress? You know, at least before the first three party congresses, there was no such introduction.

The various abnormal phenomena revealed by senior CCP officials and official media before the 20th National Congress show that the 20th National Congress will never be peaceful.