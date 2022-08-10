[The Epoch Times, August 10, 2022]Just two months ago, on June 10, a vicious case of beating and wounding by underworld forces that shocked the whole country and shocked the whole world occurred in the Tangshan BBQ restaurant. However, two months later, people still don’t know whether the four girls are dead or alive, where are their families, and why haven’t they made any noise? And where have the public security organs investigated the case? Why such an uncomplicated case has not been announced for a long time? What is the relationship between the attacker and the sub-director of the Public Security Bureau present? What is the relationship with the owner of the barbecue restaurant? How is it related to the hospital? What is the role of the division chief? What is their background? Is it true that the girls reported on the Internet have been killed? Where is the so-called “heavy and fast” reflected? …

Undoubtedly, if the authorities in a democratic country responded to such vicious events in this way, they would have been drowned in the anger of the people. Regarding the above-mentioned questions, the CCP authorities and the CCP media have so far been pretending to be deaf.

On August 5, the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China held its first press conference focusing on the “Hundred Days Action” to report the latest progress of the “Hundred Days Action”. The press conference revealed that since June 25, the Ministry of Public Security deployed public security departments across the country to carry out the “Hundred Days of Action” to crack down on public security in the summer. As of the end of July, a total of 269,800 criminal cases have been cracked across the country, and 465,800 criminal suspects have been arrested. Public security organs at the provincial and ministerial levels listed 506 public security disorder points to rectify and supervised the handling of 1,800 major cases.

At the press conference, Qiu Baoli, director of the “Hundred Days Action” Office of the Ministry of Public Security and director of the Public Security Administration, mentioned that it was because the “6.10” Tangshan beating case aroused great attention from public opinion and caused bad social impact. Hundred Days of Action”. However, Qiu Baoli did not mention a word about the case that the people were most concerned about.

Is it because Liu Zhongyi, director of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, responded at the press conference held by the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on July 25, so Qiu Baoli did not respond? Obviously, he said that he was paying attention to the case, but in fact he was deliberately downplaying the case. Earlier, Liu Zhongyi said that the Ministry of Public Security had sent a working group to investigate, but because “the case is more complicated, and there is a case in the case”, it takes time, which means that everyone should “be calm and don’t be impatient.” However, the complexity of the case does not contradict the announcement of the victim’s situation, nor does it contradict the fact that the media and the outside world go to the hospital for interviews and the victim’s family to speak out. Therefore, Liu Zhongyi’s words are completely excuses. During this period of time, how could it be known that the various forces behind Beijing and Tangshan were not playing games, hoping to find a satisfactory result for all parties?

Just like what was uploaded on the Internet half a month ago was the arrogant recording of Shen Zhenming (or other officials), the director of the Tangshan Mental Hospital: It is not allowed to post about Zhang Rong and the four girls on the Internet. If it happens again, no matter where in China, as long as he does not go abroad, the Tangshan police will have the ability to bring him to Tangshan and put him in a mental hospital for a lifetime. “Do you believe it or not?” “How many people and high-ranking officials in Tangshan are officials in the central government?” “Even if the central supervision team came, he would go around in a circle and walk away like a dog.” And “Tangshan is dense and airless. , even mosquitoes can’t get in.”

The arrogance in the recording is telling everyone that it is useless to go to Beijing to sue. Knowing this, and looking at the attitude of the two officials of the Ministry of Public Security, it is not difficult to understand that they are actually telling the Chinese people that the CCP will never announce the truth of the case, but the main culprit will be severely sentenced on other charges, giving the Chinese a so-called explanation , just like the Lei Yang case and the previous Xuzhou women’s case. So don’t have any expectations for the CCP to announce the truth.

In addition to the fact that there is no truth in the Tangshan beating case so far, the news that the Tangshan mental hospital is overcrowded is also shocking.

On July 27, a netizen named “Jianming Taosheng”, in an ironic tone, mentioned Shen Zhenming’s famous saying that shocked the Internet in his “Letter of Apology to Mr. Shen Zhenming, the Dean of the Tangshan Psychiatry”: “The way is better than the other. There are many difficulties, and people who are specialized doctors are disobedient.”

The letter also wrote: “It is said that not long after the real-name whistle-blower wave broke out in your land, all kinds of real-name whistleblowers disappeared overnight as if they had evaporated from the world! At the same time, Under your wise and strong leadership, the Tangshan Psychiatric Hospital is overcrowded, and it is hard to find one!” “Can you reveal the inevitable logical relationship between the two to netizens, the public, and the people who trained you? ?”

After the Tangshan beating incident, it should be a fact that many whistleblowers were imprisoned in Tangshan mental hospital. A mainland netizen revealed that one of the real-name whistleblowers was a mother named Zhang Xiurong. She reported that her 7-year-old daughter was raped while she was in school. Anyone who came to examine her would be forcibly sent to a mental hospital. As for which hospital in Tangshan, although she did not say, it is most likely Shen Zhenming’s mental hospital.

In addition, Zhang Rong, a Tangshan native who reported under his real name not long ago “smashing and smashing nursing homes, joining the party forgery, personal injury, property infringement, and compulsory personal restrictions on close contact”, was arrested on July 11 on the charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. No news. Was he also locked up in Shen’s mental hospital? How many such whistleblowers are there in the mental hospital? Persecuted by the CCP?

The official name of Tangshan Psychiatric Hospital is the Fifth Hospital of Tangshan City, which is the largest psychiatric hospital in Tangshan. According to the official introduction, it is a municipal-level mental and mental illness hospital directly under the Tangshan Municipal Health Bureau, with 320 open beds. Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Shen Yudun is its perennial technical advisor. How is this Shen Yudun connected with Tangshan Mental Hospital? I guess there are other stories.

This Shen Zhenming is really not simple. He has obtained a Master of Science in Applied Psychology from Peking University. Since 2006, he has been working as a forensic appraisal of mental illness. The system is a dictatorship machine that serves the CCP. In addition, Shen’s titles include Tangshan Mental Health Center, President of Tangshan Fifth Hospital, Director of Tangshan Psychological Counseling Center, Director of Tangshan Mental Health Knowledge Training Base, Tangshan Lunan District Procuratorate “Minor” Criminal case psychological counseling expert”, leader of the Tangshan New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Psychological Assistance Expert Team, etc.

In short, Shen Zhenming has close ties with the Tangshan judicial system, and it is not surprising that he can make such a famous statement.

It can also prove that the overcrowded Tangshan mental hospital is constantly expanding. In 2104, the total construction area of ​​the comprehensive ward building reconstruction and expansion project of Tangshan Mental Hospital was 12,222.11 square meters, and the ward building was 7,874.62 square meters, with a total of 6 floors, plus 1 underground floor. It was completed in July 2015. In 2021, it will carry out the reconstruction and expansion project of the comprehensive ward building again, including fire protection and partial decoration of the old building, new comprehensive ward CT, DR room protection project, etc., with a total construction area of ​​4347.49 square meters, and the investor is the Tangshan Municipal Government.

Why does Tangshan Mental Hospital keep expanding? What is the reason behind the Tangshan Municipal Government’s attention to the mental hospital? People with simple mental illness obviously do not know that the Tangshan Municipal Government is so invested, but it is not difficult to understand if all kinds of whistleblowers are imprisoned in the name of illness.

It can be boldly speculated: Tangshan Mental Hospital, Shen Zhenming, Tangshan Judicial and Public Security System, and Tangshan Municipal Government, in order to eliminate people’s dissatisfaction, protests and reports, have already weaved a criminal network in Tangshan to harm the people. With the Tangshan barbecue restaurant beating incident began to surface the tip of the iceberg. Perhaps, one day in the future, when all the crimes are exposed, people will find out what kind of place the Tangshan Mental Hospital is a helper.

