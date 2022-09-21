[Epoch Times, September 20, 2022]The case of Zhou Zhuohua (nicknamed “Ximihua”), the founder of Macau Suncity Group, opened in Macau. He was charged with 289 crimes, and his gang in mainland China was tried last month. According to the allegations, Zhou Zhuohua has developed more than 60,000 gambler members in the mainland, and the amount involved is particularly huge.

“Macao Daily” reported that on the afternoon of September 19, Suncity Group founder Zhou Zhuohua was charged with a total of 289 crimes including founding and directing a criminal group, illegal gambling operations, fraud and money laundering.

Zhou Zhuohua is accused of working with other suspects in the form of a criminal group to operate “gambling undersides” in 229 casinos to defraud six gaming companies and the SAR government.

Chen Ronglian, who is deeply involved in Zhou Zhuohua’s case, will be tried on December 5 and will be charged with 83 counts.

The indictment shows that Zhou Zhuohua operated an illegal “underground” business with a group of suspects in the name of Suncity Group and the VIP Club. The group used “operation” as a secret code. The bottom of the table is enlarged by multiples. The group has been developing “agents” since at least 2013, and gamblers can join a gambling bottom company known as a “food company” for 5 million Hong Kong dollars a share to earn a commission share.

The prosecution plan pointed out that from March 2013 to March 2021, the illegal group headed by Zhou Zhuohua had a total turnover of 823.774 billion Hong Kong dollars in the gambling bottom of Liu Boqi Casino, earning at least 21.5 billion Hong Kong dollars in illegitimate interests. As a result, the Macau SAR lost HK$8.26 billion in gaming tax.

There were 21 defendants in the case, 11 of whom were absent, and the trial was held without objection from the lawyers representing them. Zhou Zhuohua chose to answer the question. Chief Prosecutor Li Yuhao first asked Zhou Zhuohua for the charge of “betting on the bottom line”, showing a number of surveillance materials.

Zhou Zhuohua responded that he could not remember what happened eight years ago. The content was to give advice on the credit risk management of VIP rooms. A company on the bottom had at least tens of thousands of transactions over the years, and the indictment was based on dozens of phone calls. Or the content of the message to accuse him of directing the betting company is not logical. Suncity VIP business is very good, and there is no need to engage in the “underside of gambling” business.

Regarding the alleged illegal operation of tele-to-net betting in Australia, Zhou also denied that he operated tele-to-net betting and only admitted that he was engaged in tele-bet betting in the Philippines, which was legal locally. In 2019, after the introduction of guidelines by the BoC, the power investment business has been changed hands, emphasizing that it will not engage in business that is not permitted by Macau law. He also said that no Sun City personnel were engaged in gambling promotion activities in the mainland.

Regarding the “betting on the bottom side” of the client’s repayment of gambling debts for development projects in the mainland, Zhou Zhuohua said that Zhou Yongjun (the 21st defendant, absent), the owner of the Hanfei project, did not owe Suncity gambling debts. He raised more than one billion yuan in the Hanfei project, describing the He is a “white warrior”, helping the other party to repay the debts owed to others. The financing company established by itself has a financial license in Hong Kong, and Zhuhai Hengqin has an asset management license.

The case will resume at 2:45 pm on the 20th.

According to Wikipedia information, in industry and commerce, “white warriors” refer to companies, private companies or individuals that provide assistance to another company, and can be divided into several categories.

One type of white knight is a bona fide takeover of a company that has suffered a hostile takeover by a third party. The purpose of the acquisition by the White Warrior is to prevent third parties from acquiring the interests of the target company on inferior terms or at a price. The White Knight can offer better terms or prices to bid up the takeover price or repel a hostile takeover company. Another type of white knight makes an offer to buy a dying company that isn’t necessarily facing a hostile takeover. The company may be heavily indebted and may even be bankrupt. In this case, the White Warriors would take a high risk of acquiring the company. After the acquisition, the White Knights would reorganize the company, or merge with it.

Before Zhou Zhuohua’s trial this time, the criminal gang he developed in China had already been tried.

From August 10th to 12th, three cases, including Zhang Ningning and other 34 people who were guilty of the crime of opening a casino and illegal business operation, Zhang Shixiu’s crime of opening a casino, and Zhong Haiyan’s crime of opening a casino, were tried in the Intermediate Court of Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province. A series of cases of cross-border gambling criminal groups headed by Zhou Zhuohua (handled separately).

According to allegations, since 2007, Zhou Zhuohua, a shareholder and director of Macau Sun City Gaming Junket Co., Ltd., has contracted gaming halls in casinos in Macau and other places, and since 2015, he has opened “SCM Alliance E City” and “UE Universal E City” in the Philippines and other places. ” and other online gambling platforms for gambling activities.

By developing shareholder-level agents and gambling agents, Zhou Zhuohua provides high commissions to induce agents at all levels to organize Chinese citizens to participate in cross-border gambling, and promote online gambling platforms to mainland citizens; set up an asset management company in China to exchange assets for gamblers Gambling chips provide services to assist customers in cross-border capital redemption and recovery of gambling debts; use domestic underground banks and other third parties to provide gambling capital payment and settlement for gamblers.

In addition, Zhou Zhuohua and others also provide technical support such as gambler management, fund settlement, and vehicle services through technology companies in China; set up companies in China to provide vehicle pick-up services for Chinese citizens to go abroad to gamble, and organize Chinese citizens to go abroad for Sun City gambling. Office gambling, participation in cross-border online gambling.

Over the years, Zhou Zhuohua has formed a cross-border gambling criminal group with fixed personnel, clear hierarchy and large number of people, with Zhou Zhuohua as the head, defendants Zhang Ningning, Zhang Shixiu, Zhong Zexin, Lai Wentao, Pang Kexun and others as the backbone.

As of November 2021, the cross-border gambling crime group headed by Zhou Zhuohua has carried out the crime of opening casinos, developing a total of more than 400 shareholder-level agents (including 283 Chinese nationals), more than 60,000 gambling agents, and developing Chinese gambler members More than 60,000 people.

In November last year, the Wenzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau reported that a cross-border gambling criminal group headed by criminal suspects Zhou Zhuohua, Zhang Ningning and others was suspected of committing the crime of opening casinos in China. Wenzhou prosecutors approved the arrest of Zhou Zhuohua.

Two days after the release of the case report, the Judicial Police Bureau of the Macau SAR Government held a special press conference to confirm that Zhou and 10 other members of a criminal group were arrested in the early morning of November 27.

At that time, pro-Beijing Hong Kong media reported that it was Beijing who led the arrest of Zhou Zhuohua, which involved six instructions from Xi Jinping.

Zhou Zhuohua was born in Macau and has always been a pro-CCP member. He was a member of the 11th CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee. In 2015, he was appointed as a member of the Cultural Industry Committee of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government.

Zhou Zhuohua has cooperated with the CCP’s political and legal system for many years, and has filmed films such as “Operation Mekong” touting the CCP’s police.

Yuan Hongbing, a well-known jurist based in Australia, previously disclosed to The Epoch Times that Zhou Zhuohua was actually the white glove of a powerful family of the CCP, including Zeng Qinghong and Meng Jianzhu of the Jiang faction.

