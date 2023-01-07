Southeast Net, January 7th (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin) On January 6th, the Provincial Party Committee Rural Work Conference was held in Fuzhou. The main task of the meeting is to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, and analyze the current “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in our province in accordance with the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference The work situation, clarify the overall thinking of the “three rural” work this year and in the future, research and deployment to comprehensively promote the key tasks of rural revitalization. Provincial Party Secretary Zhou Zuyi attended and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Zhao Long presided over the event.

Zhou Zuyi pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Rural Work Conference systematically explained a series of major theoretical and practical issues in building a strong agricultural country, accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. The goals, tasks, strategic priorities, and main directions of the “three rural” work provide us with scientific guidelines and action programs. Departments at all levels in the province must conscientiously study and understand, comprehensively implement in light of the actual situation in Fujian, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, actively act and work hard, and strive to create a new situation in the work of “three rural areas”.

Zhou Zuyi fully affirmed the achievements of our province’s “three rural” work in recent years. He emphasized that to do a good job in this year’s “three rural” work, the general requirements are to be guided by Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to adhere to the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference. The general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, insisting on strengthening the party’s overall leadership over the “three rural” work, adhering to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, focusing on comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, based on our province’s resource endowment and development stage, scientifically planning and promoting “Sannong” work, vigorously guarantee food security, accelerate the development of characteristic modern agriculture, deepen agricultural and rural reforms, build a livable and beautiful village, promote farmers to increase their income and become rich, promote the overall upgrading of agriculture, the overall progress of the countryside, and the overall development of farmers, and go well The road of rural revitalization with Fujian characteristics has made Fujian’s contribution to accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that we must pay close attention to six key tasks in this year’s “three rural” work and accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas in our province. First, increase food production capacity as a top priority. Implement a new round of actions to increase grain production capacity, strictly implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security, strengthen the construction of high-standard farmland, and make every effort to stabilize grain production. Enrich the “Vegetable Basket” products, create “Funong Premium Products”, ensure the quality and safety of agricultural products, and improve the ability to guarantee the supply of agricultural products. Second, we must consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation. Adhere to the “four no picks”, strengthen the regular assistance to the rural low-income population, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale return to poverty. Accelerate the revitalization and development of the old Soviet areas, deepen the counterpart cooperation between Fujian and Ningxia, and do a solid job in aiding Tibet and Xinjiang. Third, we must promote the high-quality development of characteristic modern agriculture. Implement the “3212” project of characteristic modern agriculture, do a good job in “native products” articles, cultivate and strengthen rural advantageous characteristic industries, and promote the integrated development of rural primary, secondary and tertiary industries. Strengthen the support of modern agricultural technology and equipment, and implement the seed industry revitalization action in depth. Deepen foreign cooperation with Taiwan and expand the export of advantageous agricultural products. Fourth, we must vigorously build a beautiful village that is suitable for living and working. Scientifically promote the implementation of rural planning, deepen the five-year action to improve the rural living environment, protect and restore the rural ecological environment, and improve basic public services in rural areas. Do a good job in the prevention and control of rural epidemics, strengthen the supply of medical supplies and daily necessities, do a good job in the protection of key populations and the management of returnees, and continue to build grassroots epidemic prevention barriers. Fifth, we must expand channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich. Increase policies to benefit farmers and rich farmers, and improve the level of social security. Promote the employment of farmers and help meet labor demand. Promote the increase of operating income, so that farmers can share more value-added benefits of the industrial chain. Deepen the reform of the rural land system and give farmers more property rights. Sixth, we must strengthen and improve rural governance. Adhere to the clear orientation of focusing on the grassroots, improve the level of rural self-government, give full play to the function of the rule of virtue in the countryside, and promote the construction of law-based and safe villages, so that the countryside is full of vitality and stable and orderly.

Zhou Zuyi demanded that the party’s leadership over the “three rural” work should be comprehensively strengthened to provide a strong guarantee for the implementation of various tasks. It is necessary to improve the leadership mechanism, tighten and compact the five-level secretary to grasp the responsibility for rural revitalization, improve the assessment and supervision mechanism, and strengthen departmental responsibility and coordination. It is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of talents, vigorously create a good environment for the introduction, cultivation and retention of talents, coordinate and make good use of the first secretary in the village, the special commissioner of science and technology, and the instructor of rural revitalization, and orderly guide college graduates to the villages and capable people to return to the village. rural areas, migrant workers return to their hometowns, and entrepreneurs enter their hometowns. It is necessary to improve the work style, carry forward the fine styles of “four downs to the grassroots”, “four thousand families”, “do it right away, and work hard”, firmly establish a correct view of political achievements, adapt measures to local conditions, implement policies in different categories, respect the pioneering spirit of farmers, and give full play to farmers. The role of the main body, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, and strive to do good things for farmers and do practical things.

Luo Dongchuan, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, read out a notice on commending advanced units and individuals for rural revitalization in the province in 2022. Provincial leaders Zhang Yan, Chi Yaoyun, Lin Baojin, Cui Yonghui, Wu Kailin, Tan Yunkun, Li Jiancheng and Xu Weize attended. The main responsible comrades of the leading group of the Provincial Party Committee’s Rural Work Leading Group, the Provincial Party Committee’s Consolidation of Poverty Alleviation and Development Achievements and Rural Revitalization Work Leading Group participated. The meeting was held in the form of video, and each city, county (district) and Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone set up branch venues.