Zhu Congjiu, former vice-governor of Zhejiang Province, was investigated

Chinese officials announced on Thursday (May 4) that Zhu Congjiu, the former vice-governor of Zhejiang Province, was under investigation.

According to the website of the National Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Zhu Congjiu, a member of the party group and vice chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation by the National Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Caixin quoted people familiar with the matter as reporting that Zhu Congjiu was taken away on the afternoon of the last working day (April 28) before the May Day holiday. On April 27, Zhu Congjiu also went to two Silicon Valleys in Binjiang High-tech Zone, Hangzhou, Zhejiang to return to start a business. Research on high-end digital technology innovation companies.

According to public information, Zhu Congjiu, who was born in March 1965, is a graduate student majoring in currency and banking in the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China. He has a master’s degree in economics and an on-the-job master’s degree in business administration.

Zhu Congjiu has worked in the financial regulatory system for many years. He has successively served as a cadre of the Financial Management Department of the People’s Bank of China, a cadre of the Office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the general manager and secretary of the party committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, assistant to the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and a member of the party committee.

In May 2012, Zhu Congjiu was appointed as the vice governor of Zhejiang Province. In July 2022, he resigned from the post of vice governor of Zhejiang Province, and later served as the vice chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference.

After Zhu Congjiu was investigated this time, the number of central management cadres notified for investigation this year has risen to 18.

