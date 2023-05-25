Zhu Hongwu: Adhere to the people-centered and solid promotion of high-quality development_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network

Yongzhou Daily News (all-media reporter Zhang Huabing) On May 24, Zhu Hongwu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Xintian County to investigate ecological restoration, production safety, industrial construction and other work, emphasizing that it is necessary to adhere to the people-centered development thinking and make overall plans Safety and development, ecology and economy, production and life, current and long-term, solidly promote high-quality development. Liu Lingjun, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary-general of the Municipal Party Committee, participated.

Zhu Hongwu and his entourage came to the geological disaster site and ecological restoration base of Xiarong Village, Jicun Town, carefully inspected the current situation of landslides and the construction of the ecological restoration forest demonstration area, talked with local villagers, and learned more about hidden dangers of geological disasters, emergency measures for disaster prevention, and mass The implementation of anti-crowd control and the progress of governance projects. Zhu Hongwu emphasized that the people are supreme and safety is paramount. It is necessary to comprehensively investigate all kinds of potential safety hazards with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, organize the masses to carry out emergency drills according to actual combat requirements, pay close attention to various disaster prevention and relief measures, improve disaster prevention, mitigation and relief capabilities, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property. Xiarong Village has built more than 320 acres of high-standard ecological restoration demonstration bases, and transferred more than 8,000 acres of forest land. It plans to develop the Camellia oleifera industry in accordance with the concept of “transferring and attracting investment.” Zhu Hongwu pointed out that ecological and economic benefits should be considered as a whole, and the ecological construction of mountainous areas and the construction of livable and beautiful villages should be firmly promoted, so as to help the country’s carbon peak and carbon neutral strategic goals with a good ecological environment. Zhu Hongwu also went into the house of Panying County, a reconstruction household in Shangliyuan Village, Yao nationality township, and chatted with the old man. He asked about his production and life and the implementation of post-disaster reconstruction policies with concern, and encouraged his family to build up their confidence in life. With your support, life will definitely get better and better.

In Tantian Village, Zhongshan Street, Zhu Hongwu conducted research on the investigation and renovation of commercial self-built houses in the village and the construction of demonstration parks for the integrated development of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. Zhu Hongwu requested that the red line awareness and bottom line thinking should be further strengthened, the string of safety should always be tightened, the special rectification of self-built housing safety should be completed in strict accordance with the requirements, and the safety of people’s lives should be put in the first place. The integrated development of the agricultural industry should give full play to the demonstration effect of the demonstration park, so as to drive the common development and common prosperity of the surrounding rural areas.

Zhu Hongwu and his entourage also went deep into CGN Xintian Energy Storage Power Station, Luli Green New Material Technology Industrial Park, Feipeng Electronic Technology Company, and Xintian County New Energy Industrial Park to investigate the progress of industrial construction projects. Everywhere he went, Zhu Hongwu told the person in charge of the company to put safety in production first. He emphasized that every project and every link of industrial development must be premised on safety, and there must be no omissions. He also pointed out that a good business environment is our greatest advantage resource, and the government should further provide services for industrial project construction, and promote Xintian new energy industrial clusters and green new material industries to become bigger, better and stronger.