Zhu Hongwu emphasized at the scheduling meeting of the Yongzhou Municipal Party Committee’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group

Scientifically and accurately implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely protect the pure land of Yongzhou

Huasheng Online, August 24 (Correspondent Zhou Yanni) On the morning of August 23, a scheduling meeting of the Yongzhou Municipal Party Committee’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group was held. Zhu Hongwu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized at the meeting that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the important instructions and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, deeply understand the complexity, arduousness and repetition of current epidemic prevention and control, and scientifically and accurately implement epidemic prevention and control. Various measures are taken to resolutely protect the pure land of Yongzhou and escort the economic and social development of Yongzhou. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Chen Ailin presided over the meeting. Liu Hou, He Enguang, Liu Lingjun, Xiao Yang, Xiao Zhibin, Ouyang Dequn and other leaders attended.

After listening to the relevant reports from the Municipal Education Bureau, the Municipal Transportation Bureau, the Municipal Market Supervision Administration, the Municipal Public Security Bureau, and the Municipal Prevention and Control Office, Zhu Hongwu pointed out that since this year, Yongzhou has fully implemented epidemic prevention, economic stability, The requirement of safety in development has withstood the pressure of several rounds of domestic epidemic spread. Various measures for epidemic prevention and control are effective and effective, and the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control is stable.

Zhu Hongwu emphasized that it is necessary to improve the position and tighten the strings more. Resolutely overcome paralyzing thoughts, war weariness, fluke mentality, and slack mentality, further build an external defense line against importation, further weave a dense prevention and control network, and resolutely win the protracted battle of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation and resolutely hold the “off”. We will further consolidate the responsibilities of traffic jams, strengthen the two-way inspection and control of key personnel, and the public security departments should investigate risk personnel quickly and efficiently, and resolutely block the chain of epidemic transmission. We will further improve nucleic acid detection capabilities and accelerate the construction of makeshift hospitals to ensure accurate, scientific, and rapid response and disposal in the event of an outbreak. It is necessary to compact responsibility and earnestly cooperate with each other. The Municipal Prevention and Control Office shall give full play to its leading and coordinating role, and coordinate and guide the city to do a good job in various prevention and control work. All relevant departments should consolidate the main responsibilities and implement them, implement precise policies, and advance them finely. The Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision shall focus on key time periods, key areas and key links to continue to supervise the work of epidemic prevention and control, and for those who are slow in prevention and control actions and ineffective in measures, they must be held accountable.

When presiding over the meeting, Chen Ailin pointed out that epidemic prevention and control is an important task that can never be lost. To improve political acumen, the chord of thought must be tightened, the implementation of measures must be strict, the response capacity must be strengthened, emergency response must be quicker, command and dispatch , grass-roots prevention and control, and cadres’ work style must be implemented, and the hard-won prevention and control results must be resolutely consolidated.

