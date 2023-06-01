Home » Zhu Hongwu visits children on the eve of “Six Day” International Children’s Day_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network- Yongzhou Government Network
News

Zhu Hongwu visits children on the eve of “Six Day” International Children’s Day_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network- Yongzhou Government Network

by admin
  1. Zhu Hongwu visits children on the eve of “Six Day” International Children’s Day_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network Yongzhou Government Network
  2. Current affairs news丨Xi Jinping inspects this school and expresses his affectionate message to Chinese children in the new era Outlook Oriental Weekly
  3. Strive to be a good child in the new era with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor politics.people.com.cn
  4. [CCTV Quick Review]Strive to be a good child in the new era with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor——Happy National Children’s Day- Xinhua English.news.cn xinhuanet
  5. During his inspection tour of Beijing Yuying School, Xi Jinping emphasized striving to be a good child in the new era with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. Congratulations to the children and children across the country on the “June 1” International Children’s Day CCTV
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  An Italian recovers his sight thanks to an unprecedented ocular reconstruction

You may also like

Salvini, ‘ready for the hard line in the...

Deaths June 1 – El Mercurio newspaper

Prosecutor’s Office inspected the Casa de Nariño for...

5 dead in deflagration accident in Haining, Zhejiang...

Defeat for the “Lions” in their first meeting

The Board of Directors of the Regional Autonomous...

40-year-old of Sardinian origins shot dead in Mexico...

20% of children who belong to families in...

Representative Hugo Archila voted positive on a project...

Football: the new Milan – Football shirt makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy