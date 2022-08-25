On the morning of August 24, our city held a meeting to discuss the situation of epidemic prevention and control. At the meeting, the current situation of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work was reported.Photo by Zhang Li, an all-media reporter from Nanchong Daily

On the morning of August 24, our city held a meeting to discuss the situation of epidemic prevention and control. Zhu Jiade, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Experts from the Standing Working Group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters, Deputy Director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, first-level inspectors, and medical treatment teams Group leader Song Shigui attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Gu Zhengju, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Wang Xigang attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the current situation of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work was reported.

Experts from the Standing Working Group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters pointed out that since the current round of the epidemic, Nanchong has resolutely taken decisive measures to carry out the epidemic disposal work effectively, orderly and effectively, and achieved obvious results. At present, the city’s epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complex, and it is in a critical period of prevention and control. It is necessary to further improve the quality of static management work, do a solid job in the management of medium and high-risk areas, standardize the nucleic acid detection work, and optimize and improve the “collection, transfer, collection, inspection, and The efficiency of each link of “transmission”, and the nucleic acid test should be covered by all staff to ensure that no one household or one person is missed. According to the nucleic acid test results of all employees, we should speed up the progress of flow traceability, timely control the close contacts and sub-close contacts, and ensure that the social face is cleared as soon as possible. It is necessary to strengthen the supervision and inspection of hospital infection in medical institutions, and effectively build a safe line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

Zhu Jiade said that at the most arduous and arduous juncture of epidemic prevention and control in our city, the experts from the standing working group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters went to the front line to give careful guidance to our city, help coordinate materials and personnel to support Nanchong, and help our city scientifically and effectively. The orderly and efficient promotion of epidemic prevention and control has played an important role. Zhu Jiade pointed out that after the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic in our city, the municipal party committee and the municipal government emphasized “fast, accurate and complete”, took effective measures quickly, resolutely implemented various requirements for static management, and carried out nucleic acid testing for all employees. The epidemic prevention and control has achieved certain results. , but the prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated. Zhu Jiade emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the idea of ​​”quiet, manage, check clearly, clean up, and quickly clear” the opinions and suggestions put forward by the expert group, adhere to the problem orientation, sort out, rectify and implement one by one, and further do a good job. We will continue to consolidate the results of static management work for nucleic acid testing of all employees, and trace the source of the epidemic, so as to ensure that the social face is cleared as soon as possible, and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic prevention and control.

Relevant experts of the Standing Working Group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters, city leaders Liao Xuemei, Chen Youbo, Ouyang Mei, Yue Jian, Zhang Bin, Wen Xinghong, secretary-general of the Municipal Party Committee, Xu Ning, secretary-general of the municipal government, and main responsible comrades of the Party committees of Shunqing, Gaoping and Jialing , the main responsible comrades of the relevant departments directly under the municipality participated in the meeting.

Zheng Yuan, an all-media reporter from Nanchong Daily

Source | Nanchong Daily

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.