Zhu Ling died of illness: The mystery of the “poisoning murder case” that caused a sensation in China’s Tsinghua University in the 1990s remains unsolved – BBC News Chinese

Zhu Ling, Victim of Thallium Poisoning in Beijing, Dies at 50

Zhu Ling, a victim of thallium poisoning at Tsinghua University in Beijing that shocked China in the 1990s, has died at the age of 50. The tragic news was confirmed by her alma mater, Tsinghua University, on December 22.

In 1994, Zhu Ling, then a student at Tsinghua University, was diagnosed with Thallium poisoning during her studies, which left her paralyzed, almost blind, and with severe brain damage. After becoming bedridden, Zhu Ling began to need round-the-clock care from her parents and ultimately passed away after suffering for 30 years.

The case made headlines and shocked the nation, leading to an investigation that ultimately yielded no charges. Notably, Zhu Ling’s classmate and university dormitory roommate, Sun Wei, was initially investigated by the police in 1997 but was eventually cleared of suspicion due to a lack of evidence.

Over the years, speculation and rumors have circulated regarding Sun Wei’s potential involvement in the poisoning. Sun Wei, who has since changed her name to Sun Zeyan, has staunchly denied any involvement in the poisoning and refuted claims of hostility towards Zhu Ling.

The tragedy unfolded as Zhu Ling began to suffer from stomach pain and hair loss in 1994 before falling into a coma shortly after. She was later diagnosed with thallium poisoning, a soft metallic element that is soluble in water and tasteless and odorless.

While the case remains unsolved, the news of Zhu Ling’s passing has sparked intense reactions on the Chinese Internet. Thousands of people have offered condolences, and discussions on who may be responsible for her poisoning have persisted over the years.

Thallium poisoning has unfortunately not been an isolated incident in Chinese universities. In 1997 and 2007, other cases of thallium poisoning occurred at Peking University and China University of Mining and Technology, adding to the growing concern around the issue in academic settings.

The legacy of Zhu Ling remains a source of profound sadness and unanswered questions for her family, friends, and the wider Chinese community. As the nation mourns her passing, the case continues to serve as a somber reminder of the lingering impacts of such tragedies and the relentless pursuit of justice in their aftermath.

