Zhu Xian, vice chairman and secretary general of the International Finance Forum (IFF) and former vice president of the World Bank, accepted an exclusive interview with People.com.cn.Photo by He Shanfu

People’s Daily Online, Guangzhou, December 5th (Wang Yadie) From December 2nd to 4th, the 19th International Finance Forum (IFF) Global Annual Conference was held in Nansha District, Guangzhou City in the form of “online + offline” , with the theme of “Great Changes in the World: Symbiosis and Reconstruction”.

“Great Changes in the World: Coexistence and Reconstruction” International Financial Forum is an international themed event clearly defined in the “Overall Plan for Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Comprehensive Cooperation Facing the World in Nansha, Guangzhou”. What is the significance of its establishment? What role does international cooperation play in ensuring the safe development of global industrial chains and supply chains? A few days ago, the reporter interviewed Zhu Xian, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the International Financial Forum and former Vice President of the World Bank, on the above issues.

“Promoting the development of globalization, enabling the global economy to achieve healthy development, and reviving the confidence of people of all countries in the development of the world economy are the original intentions of setting up the theme.” Zhu Xian said, hoping to attract the attention of all parties through this theme.

Regarding the role of international cooperation in ensuring the safe development of the global industrial chain and supply chain, Zhu Xian believes that the last round of globalization solved the problem of global resource allocation, especially for multinational companies that benefited from the technological revolution, reducing shipping, telecommunications In terms of development costs and other aspects, efficiency is the priority, and the global layout of production and services is basically realized. “For this reason, everyone is very concerned about a question. Can we still prioritize efficiency in the layout of industrial chains and supply chains in the future? We should conduct full and in-depth discussions and debates on this from various financial and economic angles. Make everyone realize that globalization should continue, but compared with the past, there will be a new form, including trends such as regionalization.” Zhu Xian said.

On September 15 this year, the World Bank released a report stating that the risk of a global recession in 2023 has risen. Zhu Xian pointed out that, generally speaking, this report serves as a warning. If we want to avoid the impact of economic recession on a global scale, we must follow the path of multilateralism. We advocate the practice of multilateralism and cooperation, and we hope that countries, especially economies including developed countries, will also consider the global layout when making economic decisions.

(Editors in charge: Wang Yadie, Chu Zirui)