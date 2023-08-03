Zhuozhou City in Hebei Province Faces Severe Flooding: Increasing Rescue Efforts and Successful Evacuations

Zhuozhou, a city in Hebei Province, is facing severe flooding and the risk of river flooding and urban waterlogging due to continuous heavy rainfall and upstream floods. As of August 1, a total of 133,913 people have been affected in Zhuozhou, with 146 villages being affected as well.

The unique geographical location of Zhuozhou, as the south gate of Beijing and the hinterland of Xiongan New Area, makes it crucial for ensuring flood control safety. Its terrain slopes from northwest to southeast, with a distance of 200 kilometers from east to west and a height difference of over 2200 meters.

From July 29 to August 1, Zhuozhou experienced significant precipitation, with an average of 355.1 millimeters of rainfall and a maximum precipitation of 435.7 millimeters in Lianghe Village. Many towns and streets in Zhuozhou have received over 300 millimeters of precipitation.

Zhuozhou is located at the convergence of several rivers, including Juma River, Yongding River, Xiaoqing River, Baigou River, Liuli River, and Huliang River, which are vital in the flood control system of the Haihe River Basin. During this heavy rainfall, Hebei Province activated seven flood storage and detention areas, two of which are in Zhuozhou.

Efforts are being made to rescue and transfer the trapped people in Zhuozhou. The flood diversion area of the Xiaoqing River and the flood storage and detention area of the Langou depression have been initiated. A total of 86,000 people from 67 villages and 42,000 people from 57 villages have been transferred from these areas respectively.

To support Zhuozhou in its disaster recovery, the Emergency Material Supply Center of Hebei Province has dispatched various emergency materials, including 130 FRP flood prevention and rescue boats, 50 rubber boats, 3,000 life jackets, 3 amphibious vehicles, and 1 drainage pump truck, with a total value of 7.24225 million yuan.

Zhuozhou City has established 28 emergency rescue teams, consisting of 8,755 people, and has collaborated with professional rescue teams such as the Zhuozhou Army and the Blue Sky Rescue Team. The rescue teams are stationed in four important areas, including the urban area, Xiaoqinghe flood storage and detention areas, and Langouwa flood storage and detention area. Private rescue forces, including the Blue Sky Rescue Team and the Ram Rescue Team, have also joined the rescue efforts.

Additional support has arrived in Zhuozhou from various regions across the country. The Hebei Provincial Fire Rescue Corps has mobilized 543 fire rescue personnel, 104 fire engines, and 66 boats from six city fire rescue teams to reinforce Zhuozhou. Over 150 private rescue forces have also arrived in Zhuozhou, including the Blue Sky Rescue Team and the Ram Rescue Team.

While preventing floods, it is essential to prioritize epidemic prevention. Cheng Aijun, director of the Health Education Institute of the Hebei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, urged caution after the flood disaster. The flood can lead to the pollution of the environment and drinking water sources, as well as the proliferation of vector organisms. It is important to drink boiled or bottled water, avoid eating spoiled food, maintain good environmental sanitation, control flies, rodents, and mosquitoes, wash hands frequently, and seek medical treatment promptly if symptoms occur.

As the situation in Zhuozhou remains critical, authorities and rescue forces are working tirelessly to rescue and assist those affected by the floods.