Zhuzhou’s Micro-Platform Revolutionizes Grassroots Employment Services

Zhuzhou, a city in China, has recently established a micro-platform that focuses on providing employment services to grassroots workers. In the first half of this year, Zhuzhou has seen significant progress in job creation, with 34,500 new jobs generated in urban areas and an additional 11,200 job opportunities for rural labor forces.

On July 19, 60 Zhuzhou citizens embarked on a 10-day training program at the city’s Internet live broadcast base. The training aimed to equip them with the necessary skills for operating new media platforms. This initiative, known as “Douyin Master,” is Zhuzhou’s new approach to employment. The base plans to train a total of 500 individuals, who will have the opportunity to continue their development and practice video editing or shop visits from the comfort of their homes, ultimately leading to employment and entrepreneurship.

The overall employment situation in Zhuzhou remains stable, and the local government considers employment stabilization as a top priority. To support this, Zhuzhou has implemented various measures, such as the “25 Measures for Stabilizing Employment” and the “15 Measures for Ensuring Residents’ Employment.” These measures specifically target individuals facing employment difficulties, including older individuals, those with lower skill levels, and people with limited employability. Additionally, the local government has created several grassroots employment service micro-platforms, such as the “Employment Post Station,” “Gig Job Home,” and “Employment Supermarket,” which provide convenient solutions for job seekers.

To further assist job seekers, Zhuzhou has organized events like the “Hundred People, Hundred Enterprises Entering Hundred Villages” and the “311 Employment Service Festival.” These events aim to connect job seekers with suitable employment opportunities through online and offline job fairs. The government is also committed to providing regular job stabilization services to those who have already secured employment. For individuals who are still seeking employment or have been laid off, Zhuzhou has formulated assistance measures that are tailored to each individual’s needs.

Particular attention has been given to strengthening the party’s leadership in employment work. The city has assigned secretaries at various levels, including city, county, township, and village, to take the lead in this initiative. This approach ensures the coordination and collaboration between different departments, such as human resources, social security, finance, education, and veterans’ affairs.

The efforts made by Zhuzhou in promoting employment and supporting job seekers have received positive responses. The city is committed to providing necessary training and services to help individuals find suitable employment opportunities. With its innovative micro-platforms and comprehensive support measures, Zhuzhou strives to create a conducive environment for both job seekers and employers.

