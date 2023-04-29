Ziev;Zelenski denounces that Russian forces have destroyed 90% of Mariupol

Kiev.- El Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, affirmed this Saturday that more than 90% of the city of Mariupol, on the shores of the Azov Sea and taken by Russian forces about a year ago, has been destroyed as a result of the war.

«Nearly half a million people used to live there. And now there is practically no house left intact,” Zelensky said in a message posted on his social networks along with a video comparing satellite images from 2021 and 2023.

In these shots, obtained from Google Maps after this service updated its images of Mariupol for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, entire blocks of buildings can be seen disappearing from mid-March 2022.

“The Russian terrorist state did everything possible to wipe out this city. More than 90% of Mariupol has been destroyed », Zelensky concluded his message.

After a months-long siege, the last remaining Ukrainian forces in the city in the Donetsk region, partially annexed by Russia, surrendered their weapons on May 20 last year.

ysychansk, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, many, many others. I repeat them in meetings with the military, with diplomats, speaking with representatives of partner countries. Russia wants to destroy all the cities of Donbass; “all” is not an exaggeration. Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol. All these ruins in once happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters of explosions… this is all that Russia can give to her neighbors, to Europe and to the world. This is probably the fastest example of the complete degradation of any state – the path that the Russian state has traveled in 107 days. Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to stop the offensive of the occupiers. As far as possible”.

2.- «But the battles continue. And right now, in these very difficult battles, it is being decided when that ‘after’ will come. It is being decided on which borders we will finally break the plans of the occupiers.

