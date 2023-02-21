Original title: Zigong along the beach: Stable production and expansion without delay in busy farming season

Prepare for spring plowing.

Agricultural services.

Agricultural services.

Prepare for spring plowing.

Excavators shuttle across the field.

Prepare for spring plowing.

At present, in Jiuhong Township, Yantan District, Zigong City and other places, the farmland that has been silent for a winter has begun to be lively. Farmers wield hoes, and excavators shuttle across the fields, plowing, digging, trimming, and preparing for this year. Get ready for a good harvest.

It is reported that in the face of drought, Jiuhong Township and other places in Yantan District waited and did not rely on it. They handed over the sorted land to the villagers, handed over the field management of small spring crops and the preparation technology for big spring to the hearts of farmers, and made good use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, The gate of the agricultural material market such as agricultural film is the first battle for the city of Zigong to complete the grain planting area of ​​3.52 million mu and the total output of 1.45 million tons this year, and to achieve stable grain production and increase production. (Photo courtesy of Liu Gang, Feng Nina/Wen Yantan Financial Media)

