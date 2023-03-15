Home News Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources Corp Receives Conditional Approval to Commence Trading on CSE Under Symbol EBR Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Seite 1
News

by admin
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESEagle Bay Resources Corp. to commence trading under the symbol CSE: EBR following conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).Eagle …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

  • Eagle Bay Resources Corp. to commence trading under the symbol CSE: EBR following conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
  • Eagle Bay Resources Corp. has filed a final prospectus and necessary documents with the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).
  • Zimtu Capital Corp. ownership of 20,500,000 Common Shares of Eagle Bay Resources Corp. adding to existing investment portfolio of publicly traded securities.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the “Company” or “Zimtu”), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Eagle Bay
Resources Corp. (“Eagle Bay”) has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and will list and commence trading Wednesday March 15, under the symbol CSE:EBR at market open.

Eagle Bay currently has 52,854,526 common Shares issued and outstanding. Zimtu Capital Corp owns 20,500,000 common shares of Eagle Bay.

