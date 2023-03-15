NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the “Company” or “Zimtu”), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Eagle Bay

Resources Corp. (“Eagle Bay”) has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and will list and commence trading Wednesday March 15, under the symbol CSE:EBR at market open.

Eagle Bay currently has 52,854,526 common Shares issued and outstanding. Zimtu Capital Corp owns 20,500,000 common shares of Eagle Bay.