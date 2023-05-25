Home » Zip line tears: student falls eight meters into the depths
Zip line tears: student falls eight meters into the depths

Rescue workers and mountain rescue teammates from Bad Schandau took care of the student at the scene of the accident. He was pulled out of the gorge and then flown to the hospital by helicopter from a meadow above the forest.

According to a police spokesman, the 16-year-old is seriously injured but responsive. He is being treated as an inpatient. The operator of the cable car is now being investigated for negligent bodily harm. It also checks whether maintenance work has been neglected. Police recovered both the rope and the equipment used to attach the youth to the rope.

