Zurich (awp) – The Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) issued a so-called bail-in bond in the amount of 500 million euros on Thursday. The paper was met with broad demand, the ZKB announced in the afternoon. The bond has a coupon of a high 4.156 percent, has a bond rating of Aa2 from the rating agency Moody’s…

