Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his retirement from football at the age of 41

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from soccer on Sunday, after AC Milan’s final game of the Serie A season.

“It’s time to say goodbye to football, not just to you,” the 41-year-old Swede said on the pitch at the San Siro, following Milan’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona on matchday 38. “It’s very difficult, I feel a lot of emotions inside of me. Forza Milan and goodbye.”

AC Milan, the club to which he returned at the end of 2019 and which he helped return to the top of Italian football, winning the Scudetto in 2022 in particular, had announced a ceremony on Saturday to “thank Zlatan for the wonderful moments we have spent together”.

Due to his repeated injuries, the Swede was practically unable to play this season. He returned to competition in February, after having surgery on his left knee in May 2022.

Ibrahimovic only started one game this season, in March, in a 3-1 win against Udinese. In that match he became the oldest player to score in the history of Serie A. At the end of March, he still had hope of being able to play Euro 2024 next year in Germany.

But he reinjured a calf again, during a warm-up before a game in April, and has finished the season on the bench, from which he lived the last game of his career on Sunday.

“We can only thank him for everything he has done for us. It is sad that a champion like him will never play football again.” coach Stefano Pioli told the club’s television channel.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had also won the Italian champion title in 2011.

After a career in which he has gone through other European teams such as Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, he has numerous championships to his credit: two in Countries Low, five in Italy (three times with Inter, two with Milan), one in Spain and four in France.

Between his stint at Manchester United and his return to Milan, he represented the colors of the Los Angeles Galaxy from March 2018 to November 2019.