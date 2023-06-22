Zongzi taste and eating method “rolled” to a new height. Barbecued Zongzi has become popular – Fujian.com

The Dragon Boat Festival arrives, and the zongzi is fragrant. As the “absolute top trend” of the Dragon Boat Festival, from the “salty and sweet dispute” to “everything can be wrapped into zongzi”, zongzi has been played with many new tricks in recent years. Statistics show that this year, in addition to traditional fillings such as candied dates and red bean paste, the proportion of “Southern taste” meat dumplings has increased by 1.2 times, and the sales of meat dumplings in the north have increased significantly.

This year, consumers have added a lot of new tricks to “eating” zongzi. Although “steaming and eating” is still the mainstream, accounting for more than 93%, methods such as grilling and frying have become popular. In addition, flavors such as crayfish and abalone have also been accepted by consumers, and the proportion of sales has increased significantly.

From a geographical point of view, there are obvious differences in the degree of preference for new flavors of zongzi between different cities. Among them, Beijing is the city that loves new tastes, ranking first in the purchase of new-flavored rice dumplings, followed by Guangzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, and Suzhou in the second to fifth places.

In terms of age, consumers aged 26-35 accounted for 60% of sales of new-flavored zongzi, making them the “early adopters” of zongzi. Among the consumers, consumers over 35 years old bought the most big meat dumplings, accounting for 60% of sales. , Beijing Daily Client | Reporter Zhou Hang

Original Title: Everything Counts｜Dragon Boat Festival arrives, the taste and eating method of zongzi “roll” to a new height

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili

