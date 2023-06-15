Home » Zoo in Děčín: two monkeys behind, seven animals further on the run
After nine crested macaques broke out in the Děčín zoo, near the border with Saxony, on Monday evening, two of the animals were recaptured. This was announced by a zoo spokeswoman. Now you want to capture the remaining seven animals with live traps. A macaque is still on the zoo grounds, the other six would stay within a 300-meter radius of the zoo, the spokeswoman said.

Crested macaques are very aggressive

The zoo has since reopened. The facility has been closed since Monday. This was justified by the fact that the animals react extremely aggressively under stress. If residents see the animals, no attempt should be made to capture them. According to the zoo, the animals were able to escape because a visitor damaged the electric fence on the enclosure.

Zoo: Dog owners should avoid the area around the zoo

Dog owners were asked via Facebook not to walk their four-legged friends in the zoo area until further notice. The zoo, founded in 1948, is one of the most beautiful in the Czech Republic. 400 animals from more than 150 species are bred here.

