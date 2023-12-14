Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won “Fubao will be returned to China early next year… it’s a natural process” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] A screen from the SBS TV entertainment show ‘Fu Bao and Installment’, which aired on the 14th. (Photo = Provided by SBS) 2023.12.15. photo@newsis.com *Resale and database prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Chu Seung-hyun = Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won revealed the date when Fubao, the first panda born in Korea, will return to China.

Zookeeper Kang said in the SBS TV entertainment show ‘Fubao and Installment’ that aired on the 14th, “We are discussing (the date of return to China),” and “It hasn’t been decided yet, but it will probably be early next year. We will have to go back in the winter before the flowers bloom.” He said.

He continued, “That’s Fu Bao’s natural life. ‘I wish we could be together because we’ve become attached to each other.’ This is a human’s perspective,” he said. “If you think about Fu Bao’s life as a panda, it’s a natural process. He has to find a partner and become a mother. “It’s time,” he said.

Zookeeper Kang also prepared a letter to Fubao. “The installment will send you off with a big smile. You shouldn’t be upset because she doesn’t show any tears,” she said. She then said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you for coming to Halbuji. Even when you turn ten or twenty, don’t forget that you are Halbuji’s eternal baby panda,” with red eyes.

Fu Bao was born in July 2020 and is loved as the mascot of the amusement park Everland. According to China’s ownership policy, it will be returned for breeding before July next year, before it turns 4 years old.

