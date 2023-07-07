Zuckerberg posts on Twitter for the first time since 2012 to mock Musk at Threads launch

Social media giant Meta* founder Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet since 2012 to mark the launch of his new app Threads, which aims to rival Twitter.

The tycoon shared the famous Spiderman meme pointing at another Spiderman, supposedly referring to the similarity between the two social networks.

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, reacted to the news of the launch by responding with a crying laughing emoji to the tweet of a user who posted the image of a keyboard with only three buttons, ctrl, c and v (which are used to create shortcuts for copy and paste), accompanied by the phrase: “The new Meta app is built entirely on this keyboard”.

Also, Musk took a taunt at Zuckerberg. In response to another tweet showing an email he sent in 2018 in which he said he had just deleted Instagram, he wrote that “It is infinitely better to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than to indulge in the false happiness of hiding pain on Instagram.”

Threads was released on Wednesday, a day earlier than planned. In the first seven hours it reached ten million users. To access the new platform, which is not yet available in the European Union because it does not comply with the privacy requirements of the community block, it is required to have an Instagram account.

The social network has an interface similar to that of Twitter and its operation is also the same: you can create short text messages (up to 500 characters) that are accompanied by four buttons: like, comment, repost (or quote). and share. Unlike Musk’s platform, Threads cannot be searched for posts, only users, and there are no ‘hashtags’.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

