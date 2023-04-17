Zulnouren Nasreddin, the lawyer, writes: The aspirations and aspirations of the Rapid Support…

Sudani Net:

🕳️ God gave the family of Delgo a kingdom that they did not expect and wanted, and they did not exaggerate it, and what they did not thank God for

The Rapid Support Forces arose in exceptional circumstances necessitated by objective circumstances after the war was imposed on us by countries with ambitions in the country’s resources and strategic location.

The nature of the formation had its justifications at the time due to its rapid pace, decisiveness and agility against armed movements similar to it in its movement, in contrast to the movement of the army, which is restricted to the strategy of movement of the fund and its slow equipment and movement.

However, the ambitions of the Daglo family encouraged him by some intelligence circles through their agents inside to raise the level of ambition they have towards their dream of establishing a kingdom (the Sudanese family of Daglo).

The Rapid Support Forces, which possessed the sources of strength in a short period of time, could not understand the nature of the international and regional conflict and the greed of the axes, and they could not work according to the quiet strategy to achieve ambition and followed the method (pole vaulting) to their ambitions, which were not devoid of adventure and suicide, as is the nature of their military work in the field.

After April 11, RSF had to adhere to national neutrality and not indulge in the political quagmire and the furnace of international conflict with some political blocs with well-known intentions. According to Articles (5 and 6) of its parliament-passed law in (2017), its absolute subordination is under the command and instructions of the armed forces, and that its positions are unified with them in high coordination

However, it lost its footsteps when it bet on the forces of some of the left and the promises of the international community. Rather, its aspirations exceeded that it became a state within a state with the complexity of its tasks, and it worked to form a staff to possess all weapons parallel to the armed forces.

And the leftist forces of the Daglo family adorned the vastness of influence and absolute power, and its leader and deputy became living on this hidden dream, and under it the agenda of the agents

To the continuation of rebellion against the command of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and its opposition, but rather exceeding that to conclude protocols and agreements with other countries with his forces, not with the state and raise the stick of obedience to them

And the armed forces remained in his wisdom and patience in anticipation, silence and not responding until the matter escalated with the country’s submission to bilateral bidding as two heads of state and double decision-making.

The army commander was not decisive for the rapid support escapes and the aspirations of its commander and deputy in the beginning, which increased its ambition to seize power and control over the entire Sudanese state. Its leader reached the disavowal of his military doctrine and immersed himself in the political arena through the agents of the interior and became obedient to their fingertips at the instigation of the Quartet and the tripartite who are not neutral and seek to ignite discord and drag the country into conflicting and rival states to achieve their strategic goals

The Rapid Support Forces did not respect the history and struggles of the armed forces, and they did not read its long history carefully, and it entered itself into an adventure with uncalculated consequences, drifting towards imagined self-greed, so their tragic end was through the tools of the inside of embassies and intelligence agents

As part of insurance plans and tactics, the armed forces and other regular forces must work to seize all Rapid Support assets, identify all its supporters, deal with them according to the law, and cut off the road to gathering their forces in the future so as not to create new rebellious forces that affect the stability and entity of the state.

The Commander-in-Chief must take advantage of this national atmosphere by issuing decisions that preserve the country’s sovereignty and dignity, and immediately declare a transitional government under the supervision of the armed forces and define its tasks as a transitional period with defined milestones leading to legitimate elections with international monitoring, to bring the country into the international community system with full national sovereignty.

