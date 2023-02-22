“This is another victory for Iga Świątek in recent days in the ratio of 6: 1, 6: 0. However, it must be honestly admitted that Ludmiła Samsonowa played at her good level. She did not repeat the poor performance of Danielle Collins, who was only a background for the Polish woman in Doha, making a terrible number of mistakes. However, it didn’t give the Russian anything. On Wednesday, the leader of the ranking from Raszyn played a great match, one of the best in recent months “- that’s how Dominik Senkowski from Sport.pl wrote about Świątek’s Wednesday win over Samsonowa.

Iga Świątek will not have the opportunity to rematch with Jelena Rybakina. More players drop out of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

Iga Świątek goes like a storm through the tournament in the United Arab Emirates. First, she gave only two games to the Canadian, Leylah Fernandez (37th WTA), and now she gave only one to the Russian. In the next meeting, she will face the Czech Karolina Pliskova (18th WTA). This will be only the second meeting between the two players in a WTA event. The first and only took place in Rome in 2021. Then Świątek won in 48 minutes 6:0, 6:0.

Earlier, Pliskova made a surprise by eliminating Maria Sakkari (7th WTA) after winning 6:2, 6:1. The French Caroline Garcia (5th WTA) also said goodbye to the event, who was eliminated with the American Madison Keys (23rd WTA). Jelena Rybakina (10th WTA) can be added to this group, who forfeited the match with Coco Gauff (6th WTA).

And it is with the better of the pair Gauff – Keys that Ida Świątek will face in the possible semi-final of the tournament in Dubai. And who can wait in the final itself? There may already be a clash at the very top with Jessica Pegula (3rd WTA) or Aryna Sabalenka (2nd WTA). The American is already sure of playing in the quarterfinals, and the Belarusian has yet to defeat Jelena Ostapenko (20th WTA) in the third round.

