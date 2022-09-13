09-13 10:21
On September 12, local time, the U19 National Youth Team continued to relax training under the leadership of Shao Jiayi, while coach Antonio led the coaching staff to watch Saudi Arabia’s 11-0 victory over the Maldives.
1/18
