Miguel Layún, the renowned Mexican football player, has announced his retirement from professional football. The announcement comes after a successful career that saw Layún compete at the highest level, both internationally and domestically.

Layún celebrated his retirement with fellow Mexican athlete ‘Checo’ Pérez and his family, marking the end of an era for the talented footballer. The news was met with mixed reactions, including a controversial message from fellow footballer Andre-Pierre Gignac, who suggested Layún should “go through the back door” in his retirement.

However, Layún expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career, including from former coach ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who played a key role in his development as a player. Despite some controversy surrounding his retirement, Layún also shared messages with his current team FC Juárez, indicating that there may be some unresolved issues between them.

The retirement of Layún marks the end of an era for Mexican football, as fans and fellow athletes reflect on his impressive career. Despite the mixed reactions to his retirement, Layún leaves a lasting legacy in the football world and will surely be remembered for his contributions to the sport.

