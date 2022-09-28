Original title: 1-0 Portugal!Morata defeated Spain in 88 minutes to advance to the semi-finals, Ronaldo was too frustrated to lose a single shot

In the early morning of September 28th, Beijing time, the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage was held on the last match day. The game that attracted much attention was naturally the”two teeth battle”. Portugal played at home against Spain.

Before the final round of Group B, the situation of qualifying and relegation was unclear. The Czech Republic was temporarily at the bottom of the group, but only 2 points behind rival Switzerland.Portugal ranked first in the group with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, and Spain ranked second with 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.。

In the final round, Portugal only needed a draw to keep the top spot in the group and qualify from this group. Spain wants to advance to the semi-finals, only the road victory over Portugal this option.

An hour before the game, the official announced the starting lineup of the two teams, Portugal’s starting 11 are:Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Mendes, Ruben Neves, Carvalho, B fee, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota, B seat。 Spain’s starting 11 isUnai Simon, Carvajal, Guilamont, Paolo Torres, Gaja, Soler, Rodri, Cork, Ferran Torres, Morata, Saravia。 After the opening, Spain began to habitually control the ball. Although Portugal’s technology is quite delicate, its play style is completely different. Portugal hopes to change the rhythm of the game through speed. Spain has an absolute advantage in possession,The possession rate exceeds 70% for a long timebut once advanced to the frontcourt, it is difficult for Spain to find the opportunity to shoot. See also Round of one million euros for Wiseair, the Milanese startup that fights against smog Instead, it was Portugal, who played more concisely, who continuously threatened the goal guarded by Simon. In the first half, the two teams drew a goalless draw. the second half of the game,RonaldoTwo single-handed opportunities were obtained, one of which was blocked, and the other was a big stop and was stolen by the defender, which is a pity.Ronaldo was not happy, showing an annoyed expression. In the 88th minute, Morata completed the lore. In the end, Portugal lost to Spain 0-1 at home, and Spain beat Portugal to qualify from the group and advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. So far, this season’s Europa League semi-finals have all been released, namelySpain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands. Which team will win the final championship? In the 22nd minute, Portugal sent a tactical corner kick,NevesThe shot was saved by Simon. 25 minutes,RonaldoHe got a chance in the penalty area, but his breakthrough was blocked and the ball was destroyed and went out of the bottom line. In the 31st minute, after receiving a long pass, Ruota avoided a corner kick in the penalty area and shot vigorously.SimonMake a perfect save to keep the goal intact. 36 minutes,B feeWith a bow and arrow outside the penalty area, his long shot hung on the back of the net. At the beginning of the second half, Jota sent an exquisite pass,RonaldoFacing a single-handed opportunity, he shot from a small angle and was blocked by Simon. In the 67th minute, Portugal’s free kick caused a panic in front of the Spanish goal.CarvajalYi Gao people boldly made a siege and resolved the crisis. See also Vigevano, Cianci ready for his debut against Omegna In the 71st minute, Ruota sent Ronaldo a wonderful pass again.RonaldoThe stop was too careless and was directly stolen. In the 87th minute, Spain’s offense came to fruition, Morata scored a golden goal to complete the lore. In the 90th minute, Ronaldo’s shot from a small angle was blocked by Simon again. At the end of the game, the two teams had no better chance to score, and the final score was not rewritten again.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

