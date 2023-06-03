Home » 1-0 to Sudtirol, Bari goes to the final in the B – Calcio playoffs
1-0 to Sudtirol, Bari goes to the final in the B – Calcio playoffs

1-0 to Sudtirol, Bari goes to the final in the B – Calcio playoffs
Bari is the first finalist in the Serie B playoffs, which are giving away a place in Serie A. President De Laurentiis’ team, who played with ten players in the second half following Ricci’s expulsion (last man foul in the recovery of the first time) beat Sudtirol 1-0 in the return semi-final played in front of 52,000 at San Ncola. The goal that decided the match was by Benedetti, who had just entered, in the 25th minute. In the first leg, Sudtirol had won with the same result of 1-0, and therefore, with the same number of goals scored, Bari passed for the best placement, third place against sixth of their rivals, in the regular season. The Apulians will face Cagliari or Parma who play tomorrow, after the Sardinians drew 3-2 in the first leg.

