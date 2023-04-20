Home » 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon,Juve in semifinal Europa League – Football
1-1 with Sporting Lisbon,Juve in semifinal Europa League – Football
(ANSA) – LISBOBA, APRIL 20 – Juve drew 1-1 at Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League and qualified for the semi-finals. In the first leg, the Bianconeri had won 1-0.

SPORTING LISBON (3-4-3): Adam, Diomande, Coates, Inacio (36th Reis), Esgaio, Morita, Ugarte, Nuno Santos (Arthur 42nd), Pedro Goncalves, Edwards, Trincao (36th Chermiti). ) (12 Israel, 51 Pinto, 6 Alexandropoulos, 13 Neto, 16 Rochinha, 18 Issahaku, 19 Bellerin, 32 Tanlongo, 84 Essugo). All. Amorim. Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer (28th Gatti), Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Miretti (28th Pogba), Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa (33rd Kostic), Di Maria , Vlahovic (28′ st Milik) (23 Pinsoglio, 36 Perin, 2 De Sciglio, 19 Bonucci, 24 Rugani, 30 Soule, 32 Paredes, 44 Fagioli). All. Allegri. Referee: Letexier (France).

Goals: in pt 9′ Rabiot, 20′ rig. Edwards. Corners: 5-4 for Sporting Lisbon. Recovery: 3′ and 5′. Booked: Ugarte, Gatti, Di Maria for foul play, Edwards for simulation. (HANDLE).

