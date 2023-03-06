To hope to do better than last year, when the audiences were never so good, the record to beat this season will be 1.47 million viewers on average (1.72 million at the start), established at the Grand Prix ​​d’Italie in September 2022 at Monza. The historic record still dates from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where an average of 1.9 million viewers followed Verstappen’s first coronation, peaking at 2.41 million at the time of the last lap.