Home Sports 1.3 million viewers watching the Bahrain GP on Canal+
Sports

1.3 million viewers watching the Bahrain GP on Canal+

by admin
1.3 million viewers watching the Bahrain GP on Canal+

Good start for F1 on Canal+. The Bahrain Grand Prix, the first meeting of the 2023 season, brought together 1.3 million viewers on Sunday on the encrypted channel (at 12% audience share). Peaking at 1.45 million at the start, Max Verstappen’s victory recorded a similar audience at the start of the 2022 season (1.32 million viewers at 12.9% audience share).

To hope to do better than last year, when the audiences were never so good, the record to beat this season will be 1.47 million viewers on average (1.72 million at the start), established at the Grand Prix ​​d’Italie in September 2022 at Monza. The historic record still dates from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where an average of 1.9 million viewers followed Verstappen’s first coronation, peaking at 2.41 million at the time of the last lap.

See also  The "perfect Saturday" of Biella volleyball: triple 3-0 and a beautiful message of peace

You may also like

PICTURE: Hockey “VAR”, electric roller skating, hostesses. People...

Football: Lazio; Sarri, victory with Napoli dangerous for...

Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russia’s...

Okál will once again help the Brno hockey...

Kean expelled and insulted. The brother on Instagram:...

Modric continues career in the national team

Giants, Daniel Jones contract talks continue; Eagles’ ‘push...

After 3 years, the Shougang men’s basketball team...

Disappeared in Majorca | The Civil Guard searches...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta vs. Slavia. B-class derby for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy