In the early morning of October 5th, Beijing time, the Champions League group stage continued, and Naples challenged Ajax away.

After the first two rounds of this group, Naples topped the list with 2 wins. Ajax and Liverpool both won 1 and lost 1. Both teams lost to Naples.

In just 8 minutes, Ajax, who won the Champions League four times, scored.Belwin’s pass was blocked, Taylor’s push hit Kudus and bounced into the net.Ajax took the lead.

Nine minutes later, Napoli equalised. Oliveira crosses from the left,LaspadoriHeadbutted and the two teams returned to the same starting line.

In the 32nd minute, Naples overtook the score, and Kvarac Helia sent an assist from a cross from the right.Di LorenzoHeaded home, Napoli’s first two goals came from headers. Before the end of the first half,ZeliskiWith an easy push to score, Naples extended their lead. At the beginning of the second half, Anguisa sent a wonderful pass after shaking continuously in the penalty area.LaspadoriA brace. In the 62nd minute, Laspadori sent a direct pass,kvaratshliaGet a goal. 80 minutes,little simeoneThe icing on the cake, scoring the last goal of the game. In the end, Naples sat at home and beat Ajax 6-1. In the other game of this group, Liverpool easily beat Rangers 2-0 at home. After 3 rounds, Naples topped the list with 3 consecutive victories, followed by Liverpool with 2 wins and 1 loss. Ajax, the seed team in this group, ranked third in the group with 1 win and 2 losses, and the qualifying situation was not optimistic. See also Curry's battle gave birth to ten records in total points, surpassing Olympic fat assists and surpassing Kobe Bryant_History_Finals_1 In this game, Naples also set a number of records.Napoli became the first Italian team to score more than 10 goals in the first three rounds of the group stage. In addition, Naples scored 13 goals in the first 3 rounds, which has tied with Barcelona and Bayern, ranking second in the history of the Champions League with the second most goals in the first 3 rounds, second only to Arsenal. It was a nightmarish night for Ajax,The Eredivisie giants, who won 6 games in the group stage last season, suffered their biggest defeat in all competitions since 1964.。Return to Sohu, see more

