1. BC Wipperfeld wants to win the Final Four

Dhe path to the leader leads up a steep hill. At the apex of the Mühlenberg, above the slate-covered old town, there is a modernized triple sports hall in Wipperfürth. Andreas-Peter Lamsfuss moves in it on the matchdays of the Badminton Bundesliga like in his second living room. There was no detail that he didn’t take care of himself, from the microphone for the hall announcer to the ball machines. Hardly any viewers that he did not personally greet and say goodbye to. “Tell your friends,” he then says jovially while shaking many hands, “or just bring them next time!”

This is how a man of conviction promotes his affair of the heart. It’s been twelve years since the 64-year-old spun off the badminton department of a sports club, for which he had played for a long time, and founded 1. BC Wipperfeld. A village club, 40 kilometers from Cologne, which after all played in the regional league – and climbed higher and higher over the years. Until he arrived in the Bundesliga, where he became second in the championship in 2021 and German champion for the first time in 2022. Which is actually not possible, as he likes to emphasize: “We have 1,600 people here, including all farms, and no performance center. So we shouldn’t be where we are now.”

Building a brand

This weekend, the club’s first team has an opportunity to repeat last year’s triumph. In Saarbrücken she is back in the Bundesliga final round for the title, the “Final Four”, which she reached directly as the leader of the table. There she will meet this Saturday (4 p.m. at Sportdeutschland.TV) deal with the TV Refrath. The winner of this derby meets either SV Fun-Ball Dortelweil from Bad Vilbel in Hesse or 1. FC Saarbrücken-Bischmisheim on Sunday.

For Lamsfuss, the fact that this final should be reached and, if possible, won also has something to do with building a brand. “That would be of fundamental importance for the image of our association,” says Lamsfuss, who works as a company developer and project manager for energy networks during the week. “We want to take the next steps soon, and that would make it easier to perform.”

