Dhe 1. FC Kaiserslautern, plagued by a flu epidemic, has lost sight of the top flight of the second Bundesliga with a draw against SV Sandhausen. The Palatinate did not get beyond a 2:2 (1:1) at the Betzenberg. 1. FC Nürnberg gained a lot of air in the relegation battle by beating Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 (0-0).

In front of 39,779 spectators at the Betzenberg, Boris Tomiak (35th) and Kevin Kraus (76th, hand penalty after video evidence) gave FCK the lead after Ahmed Kutucu (8th) fell behind early on. But it’s not enough to win, because Franck Evina (80th) put the final point.

A week after the defeat in Magdeburg, coach Dirk Schuster had to change his starting XI to five positions because of a flu epidemic, including goalkeeper Andreas Luthe. The next setback followed on the pitch: Former Schalke player Kutucu beat two players from Lauterer and scored from the corner of the penalty area to give the lead.

However, Tomiak and Kraus turned things around and let the fans dream of their fourth home win in a row – before Evina scored to make it 2-2.

Nuremberg’s second victory under Hecking

Nuremberg, meanwhile, won in the third game under Dieter Hecking for the second time and, with the 2-0 (0-0), extended the lead over the relegation place to initially seven points.

Florian Hübner (69th) and Jan Gyamerah (81st) scored the Nuremberg goals in front of 25,235 spectators and thus increased the concerns of Braunschweig, who could fall back to a relegation zone in the course of the 24th matchday.