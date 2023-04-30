Home » 1. FC Köln annoyed with DFL and Bayer Leverkusen after derby transfer
Sports

1. FC Köln annoyed with DFL and Bayer Leverkusen after derby transfer

by admin
1. FC Köln annoyed with DFL and Bayer Leverkusen after derby transfer

SPort boss Christian Keller has vented his anger about the circumstances surrounding the relocation of the Bundesliga derby at Bayer Leverkusen in the coming week, while criticizing the Rhenish rivals and the German Football League. “No one here wants to know what the processes are like, otherwise one or the other will lose faith in the integrity of the competition,” said Keller, himself a member of the DFL supervisory board, after the 1-0 loss to SC Freiburg.

The game in Leverkusen will take place next Friday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN), it was originally scheduled for Sunday. As a result, Leverkusen have two days more to prepare for the Europa League semi-final first leg at AS Roma.

“I wonder why was nothing moved last year when Frankfurt played for the Europa League? Bayern Munich plays for an international title almost every year, so I’ve never seen a game be postponed,” said Keller: “Everyone comes at some point and says: Come on, we have an important game, let it go for overriding reasons embarrassed.”

The “overriding reasons” with which the transfer was explained are more about health for him. He recalled that Cologne had to play against Hoffenheim about 48 hours after the Conference League game in Slovacko last year and that striker Florian Dietz tore his cruciate ligament in this game of all things. “I can’t explain that to anyone internally either,” said Keller: “And I don’t want that either.”

You may also like

After excitement about the BVB game: Referee Stegemann...

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Premier League:...

Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich: Herbert Hainer avoids commitment...

New Cupra Formentor 2023, details and unpublished previews...

Drama against Tottenham: Liverpool lost 3-0 in injury...

Naples, scudetto postponed: the photos of the day

The 2023 “Fengxiangzhou” Longyou Marathon kicked off and...

Sampdoria: Stankovic, ‘I won’t save anyone, I’ll talk...

Live stream – the Bundesliga on Sunday

Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek beats Bernarda Pera to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy