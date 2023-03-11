An embarrassing 0:2 against the bottom of the league. Cologne just doesn’t meet the booth anymore. The storm and gate crisis is getting worse. And the FC nullifies the relegation fears themselves!

The Bochum bankruptcy at the start of the 24th matchday was the low point of the storm and goal crisis so far. The fourth winless game in a row without a FC goal. The second 0:2 in a row in front of their own fans. And the strikers of coach Steffen Baumgart (51) have been waiting for a goal for 789 minutes!

The result: Looking up took care of itself. Instead, on Saturday, for the first time since the start of the year, there is a risk of falling back to 13th place. Bochum has already moved up 5 points to FC with the win. In the worst case, the gap to relegation at the weekend melts to a meager 5 points.

Baumgart sounds the alarm: “In the end it’s not enough. And not for the first time. We just don’t hit the goal. We have to keep working on that. We now have to see that we keep our heads up, stay true to ourselves and quickly find the right path again.”

But how? Against Bochum, Baumgart tried again from the start with winter signing and hopeful Davie Selke (28). Vain! 6 shots on goal, lots of headers. But in the end again no goal. Selke: “I take it upon ourselves to do that at the front. We have to work hard to get the balls falling at our feet, not at those of the opponents.”

Davie Selke played 67 minutes against VfL before going off with a cut Photo: Andreas Pohl / BILD

In addition, Baumgart had worked on the quality of the flanks before the Bochum game, wanting to end the goal shortage. But it also brought nothing. In the end, FC came up with an incredible 20 crosses (Bochum 8). The crosses from Hector, Schmitz, Maina, Kainz or Ljubicic were again far too imprecise and ineffective.

Baumgart honest: “I have no solution to say what the right approach is. When I see what the guys invest, I don’t have a problem. But when I see that we lose a ball or two too carelessly, then we have to think.”

Also about the repeated defensive mistake by clearer Timo Hübers (26), who initiated the bankruptcy with his clumsy penalty foul on Antwi-Adjej and then admitted. “A super unfortunate situation. I can behave smarter there.”

Cologne zeros itself in need. And it doesn’t get any easier for FC. Next Saturday Baumgart’s boys have to work in Dortmund…

Bitter bankruptcy for Cologne Selke fights bloody

