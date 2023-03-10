Dhe missing father of the Magdeburg soccer professional Kai Brünker is dead. The body discovered in the Brigach river in Donaueschingen (Schwarzwald-Baar district) is the 61-year-old, said a police spokesman on Friday in Constance. Walkers found the dead man on Thursday. According to a preliminary autopsy result, the man died without outside influence. “We assume an accident,” said the spokesman.

A phone and identification documents had previously been found on the dead man, which had already pointed to the 61-year-old, said the police spokesman. The body was recovered by firefighters on Thursday. Forensic scientists examined the location. The man was last seen the day before Christmas Eve in downtown Villingen, Baden. Since then he had disappeared. A large search operation with police divers and helicopters at the end of December was also unsuccessful. At the beginning of March, more than 100 officers searched a forest area in Brigachtal south of Villingen-Schwenningen (Schwarzwald-Baar district), it was said.

also read

Kai Brünker has been playing for 1. FC Magdeburg since 2020 and is a striker for the second division team there. He had recently asked for information via Instagram.