10 beautiful places to practice yoga on vacation: at high altitudes, by the pool, in the woods, in a cabin, in a nomad tent or on a sup board.

Look at the gallery of 10 wonderful destinations where you can relax by doing yoga on your summer 2023 holidays.

10 beautiful places to practice yoga on vacation in the summer of 2023, photos

Kufsteinerland, yoga on the lake and on the summit

In Tyrol, exactly in the wonderful landscape of Kufsteinerland that combines mountains, lakes, rivers and culture, yoga is also by the lake. In this area, several places full of energy have been identified and practicing yoga in these places means regenerating yourself even more. In particular, on the shores of Lake Hechtsee, with the always calm stretch of water in front of it, you can also try the different asanas on the sup board. For those who prefer the powerful energy of the peaks, the panoramic platform at the Brentejoch allows you to spread out your mat and dedicate yourself to yoga and meditation.

Read also

Mirabell of Avelengo

At the Hotel Chalet Mirabell, an exclusive oasis above the roofs of Merano completely immersed in the silence and nature of the Avelengo plateau, the qualified yoga instructors, certified in Vinyasa Flow, Yin Yoga and Singing Bowls, know how easy it is to switch off and I am at the complete disposal of guests to teach them the most effective way to do it! The yoga program created combines movement, stillness and awareness to help regain strength, calm and inner balance through outdoor sessions in the greenery of the plateau, next to the hotel’s infinity pool or in the indoor fitness area – 150 m2 with a view – where, in addition to yoga, it is also possible to follow pilates and holistic training lessons which strengthen not only the body but also the soul and guarantee a complete and lasting feeling of well-being. Prices of the stay starting from € 260 per person per day in ¾ board.

In a mountain hut or by the pool in Tyrol

In front of the natural spectacle of the Dolomites, a yoga session in an isolated cabin on Mount Stevia is the exclusive experience offered by the Hotel Tyrol in Selva, in Val Gardena. With Linda Trotta Kaserer, Yoga teacher certified in various disciplines, you dive into a full immersion in the greenery of nature, to find yourself immersed in an almost dreamlike landscape. A unique, unforgettable moment: the intimate family hut, built at about 2000 meters on Alpe Juac, looks like the scene of an auteur film. You climb to high altitudes among pastures, woods and streams, surrounded by a spectacular alpine landscape, arriving at the hut there is the silence of nature. The scent of grass, larches and fir trees, the flowers dotting the pastures, the view of the imposing Sassolungo and the authenticity of the ancient Juac hut: a unique and authentic emotion. But yoga can also be practiced by the pool: the water yoga proposed by the Tyrol is a session of total relaxation that leads to the awakening of the conscience and the search for one’s own serenity, thanks to the silence and the delicate murmur of the water. Prices? June from €155.00 – July from €225.00 – August from €265.00 (per person, per day, in double room, half board).

At Silena, asana and breathing for expectant mothers

Practicing yoga during pregnancy is a real panacea for pregnant women, because it helps both body and spirit at the same time. While all the muscles move and stretch in a soft way, one manages to become aware of one’s own changing body, awakening its energy. Not only that, prenatal yoga helps eliminate back pain, gives serenity and positivity, improves circulation, promotes listening and deeper contact with the baby, regulates sleep, teaches how to breathe and significantly reduces anxiety and stress. That’s why at SILENA, a retreat hotel embraced by the Dolomites of Valles, in Val Pusteria, where yoga is a mantra to be recited every day, there is an offer designed specifically for future mothers, “Yoga, Baby!”, which in addition a 1 hour private lesson includes a 50-minute Soulful massage, particularly relaxing, with essential oils, light touches to relieve tension and stiffness, stimulate tissue cellular metabolism and instill calm and serenity even in the baby on arrival, and the Soulful package with access to the entire spa area (indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, steam baths, onsen tub on the terrace…), an excellent gastronomic offer that mixes South Tyrolean flavors and South-East Asian influences, various movement activities and relaxation, and the Almencard for free use of all public transport in South Tyrol and free admission to numerous museums.

Vivosa Apulia Resort woga (water yoga)

At the Vivosa Apulia Resort you practice yoga, pilates and meditation outdoors, surrounded by the fragrant pine forest of the Ugento Coastal Park nature reserve. The novelty for summer 2023 is woga: the yoga class in the heated water of the spa pool. Immersed up to the waist or shoulders, most asanas are practiced standing or floating with props. Part of the lesson is dedicated to pranayama and breath control. Woga makes use of the powerful tool that is water: this element, in addition to the multiple cultural symbolisms, from a functional point of view makes the body light and helps in maintaining the asanas; moreover, the warmth of the heated water has a calming effect.

All fitness programs are led by the highly trained Vivosa Fitness Crew and can be part of a complete wellbeing programme. At the Vivosa Organic Spa you can take advantage of a series of treatments that incorporate ancient Mediterranean well-being practices and use only natural and 0 km products. Furthermore, there is the possibility of accessing the Vivosa Healthy Living program which provides for a preliminary check-up in on the basis of which the most suitable diet and a personalized training program are established.

In San Vigilio di Marebbe yoga is practiced in the yurt

Yoga, pilates, meditation, in San Vigilio in the summer the courses are held in nature, thanks to the Yog-Amiga association. The weekly program is heterogeneous and includes insights into many yoga practices: from the traditional Indian Hata method to the more fluid one of Vinyasa, from Power yoga to the Chakrastic method to rebalance the Chakras, up to the Healing techniques aimed at relaxation and personal healing. The schedule is very busy: there are courses for beginners, dawn courses, twilight courses and children’s courses. All immersed in the splendid green scenery of San Vigilio inside a yurt, the traditional home of Central Asian nomads that belongs to a millenary culture. Its round design conveys calm and security and its location in nature restores a deep sense of freedom.

At Col Alto, yoga on the terrace overlooking the Dolomites and anti-stress massage

The Yoga & Wellness Retreat package for summer 2023 at Col Alto di Corvara is a complete program to recharge your batteries. On the panoramic terrace, surrounded by the majestic Dolomite scenery, the package includes two yoga sessions and a 50-minute massage. Furthermore, you can take advantage of the internal spa of over 1000 square meters complete with swimming pool, whirlpool, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, steam grotto, Kneipp path, emotional showers, and much more. The package is formulated for a 5-night stay in half board and includes, in addition, a 20% discount on all treatments in the beauty area. The perfect formula to enjoy all the benefits of the mountains, away from your commitments, immersed in the nature of Alta Badia. A break from charging guaranteed.

Forest yoga: recharge in the middle of the trees

The beautiful yoga platforms of the Sonnwies hotel are inserted right in the middle of a forest of conifers and birch trees, from where the peaks of the Dolomites can be glimpsed between one tree and another. We are in Luson, between Bressanone and Passo delle Erbe, famous for its landscapes dominated by the Pale Mountains. From April to November guests find inner peace and recharge their batteries in this magical setting. The scent of the alpine forest inspires both yoga addicts and beginners, bringing harmony to body, mind and spirit. The Sonnwies hotel also organizes yoga lessons for children during which the little guests experiment in a playful way with the different positions by combining them with breathing. Rates starting from €584 per room, for two adults and one child, ¾ board with soft drinks included.

Bike flow yoga experience a Livigno

In Livigno, the little Tibet of Europe, summer is also marked by the rhythms of yoga, in many versions. Throughout the summer, the Lac Salin hotel hosts and organizes yoga camps not only for those who practice yoga but also for beginners who want to approach it by taking inspiration from other sports such as cycling. Among the various proposals there is the Bike Flow Yoga Experience which combines the passion for two wheels with outdoor yoga lessons, or Yoga & Trekking for those who prefer to do yoga sessions in the middle of nature, during a walk at high altitude . With the teacher you can also listen to the music of the trees and meditate, becoming aware of the surrounding nature. Rates starting from €680, 3 nights in half board, yoga lessons included.

Yoga ai piedi of the Corones Plan

At the Winkler hotel, at the foot of Plan de Corones, yoga is offered every day, all year round. There is no day that goes by without a greeting to the sun or without the possibility of practicing this discipline. The various sessions often take place outdoors, even on the top of Plan de Corones, which can be easily reached by cable car (a stone’s throw from the hotel). Looking at the majestic panorama of the Val Pusteria, the teacher demonstrates the various asanas. In particular, starting from September, there are 6 yoga retreats with different teachers who give lessons every day in the morning and in the evening. Rates starting from €176 per person, ¾ board.

Advertising