Original title: 10 Chinese female football players studying abroad, “sounding roses” bloom overseas one after another

Zhang Linyan scored her first goal in the Swiss Super League, Wang Shuang gave her first assist in the American League and helped the team win its first victory, Shen Menglu scored her first goal in the Su Super League… In the past week, China, which has been in overseas leagues, has There are frequent reports of good news from the women’s football girls. They continue to make breakthroughs and progress, making full preparations for the Chinese women’s football team’s World Cup journey next year.

There are as many as 10 overseas players

As the number one star of the Chinese women’s football team, Wang Shuang’s performance in the Louisville Athletic team has always attracted the attention of fans. However, the competitive team was in a normal state before, and Wang Shuang lost the first four league games after joining. In last week’s game against the Orlando Glory, the starter Wang Shuang assisted his teammates to score in the 50th minute. While getting his first assist in his new club, he finally helped the team win 2-0.

Zhang Linyan, who joined the Swiss Grasshoppers on loan, scored consecutive goals. After scoring her first goal in the cup match at the beginning of the month, she scored her first goal in Ruichao in the “Derby” against Zurich Women’s Football Team last week, helping the team beat their rivals 2-0. “Second-year student studying abroad” Shen Menglu also completed a “milestone”. In the Celtics’ 6-0 victory over the Hamilton College women’s football game last week, she scored her first goal in the Suzhou Super League with a beautiful shot from the penalty area. . The 20-year-old switched from Sporting to the Soviet Super League this season, and became teammates with another Chinese player, Shen Mengyu. In addition, Tu Linli, who played for Iceland’s FHL women’s football team, also scored goals in the league last week. As a striker, she currently leads the Iceland league scorer list with 16 goals in 18 rounds.

In addition to Wang Shuang, Zhang Linyan, Shen Menglu, Shen Mengyu, and Tu Linli, there are also 5 Chinese female football players playing overseas, they are Tang Jiali (CFF Madrid, Spain), Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Yang Lina (Paris, France) Saint-Germain), Zhao Yujie (Denmark), Yang Shuhui (Moscow, Russia). In addition, Chinese women’s football midfielder Xiao Yuyi is also actively contacting overseas teams and is expected to become the 11th player to study abroad.

Shui Qingxia encourages players to go out

Among the top three women’s football teams in East Asia, the number of Chinese women’s football teams playing overseas this season has greatly surpassed that of South Korea and basically tied with Japan.

Chinese women’s football coach Shui Qingxia once again made it clear in an interview a few days ago that she supports the players to “go out”. She said: “I definitely hope that players can exercise in a high-level environment. It is a good thing for the players to have the opportunity to study abroad.” Qingxia also admitted that if the players choose to study abroad, it will inevitably conflict with the national team’s training camp; it is also difficult for players who have few opportunities to compete abroad to ensure their status. But she still wants to encourage the players to try, “Everything has advantages and disadvantages. The first step is to let them go out and have a look, hoping that they can adapt to the rhythm of confrontation abroad as soon as possible. Some players may not be able to Ideal, but I hope they can adapt as soon as possible.”

In preparation for next year’s Women’s World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team went to the United States to train for a month. For players aiming to improve their level, high-quality training and training and competition in high-level leagues are indispensable. Playing in high-level leagues in Europe and America ensures the latter aspect. International player Tang Jiali, who played for the Premier League powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur for the first time abroad last year, bluntly said that the high-intensity and fast-paced competition environment of the Premier League has greatly improved her, especially in terms of physical confrontation and reading games. Wang Shuang also expressed emotion on social media a few days ago that the physical confrontation in the American League is very fierce.

Our reporter Zhao XiaosongReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: