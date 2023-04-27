10 essential things to take with you to a mountain refuge

Sleeping in a high-altitude mountain refuge is a fantastic experience: the silence of the mountains, the spectacular sunrise and sunset, total immersion in nature and the relaxed climate of the refuges are quintessence of the pleasure of staying overnight in these spartan and essential structures. And yes, precisely because they are at a high altitude, they are spartan and essential, one cannot expect 5-star hotel treatment, on the contrary: staying overnight in a high altitude mountain refuge means come to terms with what is really useful and what is superfluous and you can leave it at home.

What to bring to a mountain refuge

So, whether it’s a summer trek or ski mountaineering from refuge to refuge, there are at least 10 essential things, in summer as in winter and net of the specific equipment for the activity being practiced and the season in which it is done , to be absolutely put in the backpack.

Sheet bag (or sleeping bag)

There are no sheets in the shelters: whatever happens, there are bunk beds, otherwise large tables with side-by-side beds, with a mattress and a blanket, often made of wool. So if you want to save on weight, you carry a sheet sackof those with also the hood for the head, otherwise the sleeping bag . To be safe, you spread them out on your sleeping place upon arrival, and when you leave, you fold the blankets and leave everything in order.

Headlamp

In shelters, electricity is often restricted for a few hours. Which means that if you have to get up at night to go to the bathroom there is no light to turn on and, apart from a few emergency lamps, you are plunged into darkness. The most practical thing is one headlamp preferably those with dimmable intensity (because you don’t need to light up the entire valley to sneak out of bed in the middle of the night.

Water bottle

Another precious and limited asset. Either because supplies at high altitudes are always complicated and problematic, or because sometimes the shelters are located upstream of the water sources. Which means that it is better to think about drinking water independently, bringing your own with you canteen and always keeping it full.

Battery charger

Now many shelters are equipped with solar panels, others continue to use electricity generators, in any case even electricity could be a commodity with limited availability. If you carry some electronic gadgets with you (not necessarily a smartphone, which often has no signal at high altitudes, but perhaps a watch with a GPS navigator, or a camera, or a GoPro) you’ll have to manage to recharge the batteries: there are the portable battery chargers or those with solar panels, it depends on how much charge you need.

Spare underwear

Ok, in the mountains you don’t wash (or you wash very little) but this doesn’t mean that at least in the evening you can’t take off your technical clothing and wear something (relatively) clean and comfortable. The following may suffice: a second pair of socks and underpants, a t-shirt, even cotton for sleeping, and a pair of trousers (depending on the season: even shorts in the summer, tights in the winter). NB: you do not enter a mountain refuge with boots, which must be left in the shoe rack where there are also spare slippers; if you don’t like wearing the ones supplied, you should bring them from home.

Multipurpose Swiss army knife

We don’t quite know why, but we never know; if only to fix a nail or a blister, the multipurpose swiss army knife it must always find a place in the backpack. The one time it’s needed, it will justify all the others when it’s not needed.

Garbage bag

In every mountain refuge there is a sign that speaks very clearly: take your waste down to the valley. Which means that there is no rubbish bin and that your rubbish comes back with us, in a real zero impact trek. So a plastic shopping bag, to be tied with its own handles, should always be placed in the backpack.

Towel

Yes, of course, you don’t wash. But a minimum yes, you wash, if only your teeth and face at the outdoor fountain. And it’s not like towels are on the bed. So a little towel of those with quick drying is indispensable.

3M adhesive tape

Like the Swiss Army knife: you can’t imagine the times when it can really be useful. A garment that rips, the bottle to isolate, something to fix. A small roll of 3M tape it is always to be kept in the backpack.

Cash

There is often no telephone signal in shelters, let alone an ATM. So cash always in your pocket because for everything else there is Mastercard, but only downstream.

