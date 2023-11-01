10 Gold Medals Determined in Youth Association Badminton Comprehensive: Campus Competition Ends on Final Day

Youth Association Badminton Comprehensive: 10 Gold Medals Decided in Final Day of Campus Competition

Nanning, Guangxi – The first national student (youth) games badminton (campus group) competition came to a close in Nanning, Guangxi on the 29th. The final day of the competition saw a total of 10 gold medal matches in the university group and middle school group.

In the middle school competition, Wang Zixuan from the Guangxi team secured the first badminton gold medal for her team in the women’s singles category. Meanwhile, the Hunan team dominated the women’s doubles competition, with Wu Yiting and Chen Yifei clinching the gold medal. The Jiangsu team emerged victorious in the men’s singles event, with Lu Zixuan defeating his teammate Wang Bojun to claim the gold. In the men’s doubles competition, the Shanghai team comprising Qin Yuheng and Ma Weiyang triumphed, while the mixed doubles championship was secured by the Beijing team’s Song Yifei and Liang Jiahua.

In the university competition, Beijing team player Huang Lina emerged as the women’s singles champion. The Hong Kong team showcased their prowess in the women’s doubles category, with Wu Yongrong and You Manying taking home the gold medal. Gao Jiankuan from the Shanghai team emerged victorious in the men’s singles event. The Shanghai team’s Peng Weiqi and Zhou Xiangrong clinched the gold medal in the men’s doubles competition. In the mixed doubles category, the Hong Kong team once again showcased their dominance, with Wu Yongrong and Yang Shengcai winning the gold medal.

Following his win in the men’s singles event in the college group, Gao Jiankuan expressed his excitement in an interview, saying, “I am very excited to win the gold medal. I withstood every critical moment. I think this is also a kind of growth for myself.”

With the conclusion of all the badminton competitions (campus group) organized by the Youth Association, the open group competition is set to start on November 2 at the Guangxi University Comprehensive Gymnasium.

