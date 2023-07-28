Adopting a pet is a choice to be weighed carefully. The joys that dogs and cats can give are endless and priceless, but adopting a dog or cat is also a choice of responsibility as well as love and generosity. A pet is a new life that becomes part of ours, with its legitimate needs, and adopting a cat or a dog cannot absolutely be a selfish choice.

10 good reasons to adopt a pet

Living with a pet is a continuous exchange of love and affection, but that’s not all: there are at least 10 other good reasons to go to a kennel or cattery and give a second chance, in a new family, to a pet.

1. Pets elicit emotional reactions

A dog or a cat creates an empathic relationship with its master: they adore humans and convey it with their parties and their desire for happiness and joy. If you are eager for affection, a pet will know how to love you unconditionally.

2. It helps to combat the phenomenon of stray dogs

Adopting a dog from a shelter or a cat from a shelter contributes to fight the phenomenon of stray dogs. Thousands of dogs and cats spend their entire lives inside a cage; the unfortunate ones will have to face the harsh reality of the road risking not surviving for long. Getting them from kennels and catteries is a great way to give love to those who don’t have many chances to be cared for.

3. There’s definitely the pet that’s right for you

Small or large, quiet or active, young or old: in kennels and shelters there is a huge choice and specialized staff will be able to help you to identify the most suitable animal for you in terms of size, age and character.

4. The pet will be forever grateful

Dogs and cats up for adoption have often been treated badly, neglected, or simply abandoned by families who no longer wanted to take care of them. Giving an abused animal a second chance he will repay you with immense affection and loyalty: the animal will show gratitude to those who have offered him to spend a more peaceful life.

5. Adoption guarantees the health conditions of a pet

When you buy a puppy from a breeder you can spend hundreds if not thousands of euros, and sometimes you have to be very careful to understand their origin and their state of health. The adoption, in addition to making you save some moneyguarantees the security of having a healthy pet.

6. Dogs and cats up for adoption are vaccinated and microchipped

Animals found in kennels and catteries they are already vaccinated and equipped with a regular microchip, as well as examined by a veterinarian. The staff can also provide you with useful advice on handling your new friend.

7. Adopting a pet helps volunteers in their work

Adoption allows you to avoid overcrowding kennels and sheltersallowing for better management.

8. A pet improves social life

Owning an animal that has suffered and can finally have a master to love can prove to be a way to improve your social life. Spending days with a pet can be a great way to make new friends and relationships.

9. Pets are perfect for children and the elderly

If you have a family, adding a new ‘member’ to it will show you just how much these animals are able to establish an immediate relationship with the elderly and childrenwith whom they immediately created very strong bonds.

10. Adopting a pet means saving another

When you adopt an animal, instead of buying it, you also say no to cruelty towards them. Besides gaining a new friend, you will give the possibility to another abandoned or stray animal to take its place to the kennel or cattery, rather than living as a stray on the street.

If you have decided to adopt a pet and are looking for a structure near your home, or simply for some advice, you can contact theNational Animal Protection Body.

And if you like pets or have one, click here for lots of tips on how to behave with them when you practice outdoor activities.

Photo by Andrew S / Krista Mangulsone / Priscilla DuPreez

