10 great gravel bike trips to do in Italy

Bags well fixed to the frame, bike check-up completed, leg trained, spirit of adventure and adaptation is not lacking and so you’re ready for great gravel bike trips to do in Italy. Yes, but where exactly to go? Exactly, you’ll be spoiled for choice, but whether it’s a longer or shorter weekend or a real gravel and dusty cycle touring holiday, here are 10 ideas on the best gravel itineraries in Italy. All to be pedaled and discovered

1. L’Eroica, the permanent gravel circuit

Banal, but it would have been more banal not to start from The Heroic, the quintessence of gravel in Italy. Tuscany, dirt roads, cycle tourism are the perfect combination. From the event dedicated to cycling in the past, a permanent cycling circuit was born, which starts and ends in Gaiole in Chianti and which, well signposted and well organized and assisted, is divided into two routes that can be traveled all year round: one of 205 km and one from 135. In short, if you want to start with a bang, start here.

2. Tuscany Trail

The largest bikepacking event in the world (this year held on May 30) for one real adventure 543 km long from Massa to Capalbio, touching the Apuan Alps, Florence, Chianti and Maremma. Technically the Tuscany Trail it’s a unsupported bike adventure, which does not mean that there is no organization but that everyone pedals at their own pace and that there are reception facilities along the way with support staff. About route: every year it changes a little, always looking for the perfect routeand nothing prevents you from taking a cue from it (and looking for some GPS traces among Komoot or Wikiloc) and retracing it independently, all or some of its sections.

3. The Via Francigena

Still on the subject of Tuscany and gravel, one cannot fail to mention the Via Francigena, which for years now can also be done by bicycle (in the sense that there is a marked route and specific GPS tracks for those who pedal) and if there is is a perfect bike for the Francigena is undoubtedly the gravel. Talking about the Francigena would mean opening an entire chapter, so all the information can be found here.

4. The Oglio cycle path

In 2017 the most beautiful cycle path in Italy was elected at the Italian Greenroad Awards, we had already talked about it when it was inaugurated in 2013: 280 km of cycle path, from 1,883 meters. altitude of Passo del Tonale, on the border between Lombardy and Alto Adige, surrounded by the glaciers of the Adamello, descending through the woods of Valle Camonica to Lake Iseo, the vineyards of Franciacorta, the North and South Oglio Park and then in the plain until the Oglio river flows into the Po, not before pedaling across the San Matteo delle Chiaviche pontoon bridge, one of the last pontoon bridges still present in Italy. If this isn’t a gravel route, what are we talking about?

5. South Tyrol Trail

It is the first completely self-sufficient bikepacking adventure that takes place in South Tyrol (this year the collective departure is on July 4th) but it is also a permanent circuit, which anyone can take and do as they wish, also taking advantage of the points of contact with the railway network. To get the GPS track you have to register (and so to get the recognition you have to send your GPS track) but for the rest it’s an adventure on your own, at your own pace, deciding if, when, how and where to stop or pedal. There are several paths, the basic one for Gravel is 400 km mainly on dirt roads and scenic trails (but you can also do the Xtreme with all the most legendary Alpine passes in South Tyrol, from Ortles to the Dolomites, from Val Venosta to Val Pusteria).

6. Veneto Gravel

Altra unsupported bike adventure, the longest in Europe with its almost 700 km (the official departure for 2021 is for 5 June from Piazzola sul Brenta) but obviously this too can be a beautiful gravel itinerary among the most beautiful and exciting cities in the Veneto region, pedaling between dirt roads, cycle paths and B-roads that touch all 7 of the Venetian provinces and every territory, from the sea to the mountains, from the lagoon to the hills and up to the historical centres.

7. Monsterrato – Strade Bianche Monferrato

The Monsterrato-Strade Bianche Monferrato it is a cycling tour in free excursion (the 2021 edition is held on the weekends 4_5 and 11-12 September) but also a set of routes between the hills and vineyards of Monferrato, a Unesco World Heritage Site. The routes are named after true cycling heroes who were born here, such as the 50 km “Diavolo Rosso” Gerbi / “Manina” Giovanni Cuniolo route, the 95 km “Campionissimo” Girardengo and the 230 km Eliso Rivera.

8. Gravel Marche

Not a path, not an event but a community that shares paths on Strava come on Chest of drawers and who wants to build a network of gravel paths in the Marche region. In short, if you are on holiday in the Conero or surroundings and want to have a nice gravel ride, there is so much to draw inspiration from.

9. Liguria Bike Trail

Another unsupported bike adventure in an area of ​​great scenic beauty. L’Event 2021 starts on September 24th from Ospedaletti, the gravel track is the 410 km one and between military roads, dirt roads and some trails you go up the mountains on the border with Piedmont, in beech and chestnut woods and then you descend again overlooking the sea.

10. GEA, the Great Apennine Excursion

The GEA Grande Escursione Appenninica is above all a trek of high routes in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, conceived by Reinhold Messner in the 1980s and known today as the Alta Via dei Parchi. But as with other long treks, this too has seen the original route adapted into a bicycle track, the GEA Bike, which is now also passable with gavel bikes. 600 km, 22,000 m of difference in altitude, 37 passes, 3 National Parks, 7 regional parks and protected areas along the Italian great divide, for a route that sums up 60% single track, 35% dirt, 5% asphalt. On foot or by bike, a truly great adventure.

