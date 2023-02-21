Snow has an extraordinary evocative power, directors know this well. His coat crystallizes the traces that are imprinted on it: some difficult to eliminate, such as those of blood splashes in Fargo by the Coen brothers, others fade quickly, like Smilla’s footsteps that are lost in the white of the storm.

10 movies covered in snow

The flakes quickly erase the landscape, which then sinks into an unreal atmosphere, made up of muffled sounds and suspended emotions. From the Nazi zombie squads of Dead Snow to vampires on vacation by 30 days of darknessfrom the snowy maze of the Overlook Hotel by Shining to Antarctica by The March of the Penguinshere is a selection of the best snow movies.

