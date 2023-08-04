There is no beach without a beach volleyball court, and the temptation to do at least one set between one dip in the sea and another is irresistible: even without being a top player like the blue duo Daniele Lupo-Paolo Nicolai, playing beach volleyball is a great way to keep fit, have fun, relieve stress and play sports during the holidays. For at least these 10 beneficial reasons.

10 reasons to play beach volleyball

Burn calories and lose weight

According to a measurement by Harvard Medical School 30′ of non-competitive beach volleyball allow for burn 90 to 130 calories (Pros even go as high as 180 calories for the same playing time). Merit of the fact that it is a complete sport, which involves all muscle groups, and that playing on the sand and playing sports on the beach adds a little more effort and effort, especially on larger muscle groups such as those of legs and buttocks.

Tone and shape your muscles

Same as above: legs, arms, core, glutes: there is no muscle district that is not involved in every action of beach volleyball. And these are always different movements, never repetitive and which must respond to the situations proposed by the game.

Increases metabolism

Precisely because it continuously involves all the muscles of the body, playing beach volleyball allows you to increase metabolism with long-distance effects. In short: calories are burned during and after a practice match on the beach.

Improve coordination

Like all situation sports, too beach volleyball improves coordinationin particular the eye-hand one: having to intercept the ball flying in the air and having to direct it with precision, to your partner or to the opponent’s field, is a great challenge for coordination skills.

Improve agility and balance

It is the direct consequence of the previous point: agility, coordination, balance and quick reflexes are the prerequisites for intercepting the ball before it falls to the ground and directing it precisely where you want. And they are all qualities that are trained above all by playing.

It is also a cardio activity

Anyone who says beach volleyball isn’t a cardio activity is lying knowing they’re lying. And to prove it, just look at the breath after a prolonged exchange. sure has more to do with interval training than with a constant and prolonged effort, but the benefits of Interval Training also on the cardiovascular system are undisputed.

Develop strength skills

Moving on the sand, diving, jumping on the wall or to attack and still smashing with power towards the opponent’s field are all gestures that require strength and specific power.

Solidify personal relationships

Like many other team sports, but even more so because no one can stop the ball and resolve the action alone, beach volleyball requires great skills of cooperation and teamwork. And to be part of a team, you need to be people capable of establishing solid personal relationships. Even if only for the time of a game on the beach.

Reduces stress and increases self-esteem

Playing sports outdoors is always the best way to drive away stress and put in a good mood. Even more so when you can do it on the beach, by the sea, competing in a sport that requires concentration and uncommon skills.

Teach to hold your nerves

Like all sports in which every action is worth a point, beach volleyball also teaches us not to get too excited for a point won, nor to get depressed as much for a lost action. After every action there is always another one to play, and so after every set, at least until the last ball has fallen to the ground. Learn not to get carried away in the roller coaster of emotions ea keep your cool even when victory seems like a mirage far is perhaps beach volleyball’s best lesson for the mind.

