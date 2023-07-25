Camping, cross and delight: moment of freedom, contact with nature and with others, times at leisure and relaxation. But there is a flip side – bad weather, breakdowns, boredom, quarrels. Here you are our 10 tips for camping survivalwhether you go there alone or in company, whether you sleep in a tent or camper or for a beach holiday with your children.

10 tips for camping survival

1. Choose the right tent

Especially if you shop online, watch out for the curtain. Designers and experts tend to recommend curtains with disproportionate dimensions compared to what you really need. Fundamental it is focus on your needs: where do I put it? Where I go? In a hot or cold climate? How many people? How many rooms? How many suitcases? And then, if possible, go to a shop, enter the curtains, touch them, try them on. The tent for children to hang on the tree is also excellent and fun.

> Read also: The inflatable tents that are set up in 1 minute

2. Test the equipment

As boring as it may be, it’s always better to know what you carry around and how it works. The risk is to find yourself with a stove that won’t turn on, a sleeping bag that rips, binoculars that don’t focus, a baby carrier backpack that doesn’t hold, a water bottle that doesn’t filter. Before leaving, set up the tent and all the accessories you need and, if you’re in the mood, maybe spend a night in a garden or in a lawn behind the house. Don’t forget your pocketknife, for no reason at all.

3. Arrive at the campsite on time

There is nothing more frustrating than being rejected by the reception for being out of hours, or spending hours in line to access the campsite. Or still enter too late in the evening and not knowing how to orient yourself to go to the bathroom. The best times are early in the morning (to enter as soon as the gates open) or late in the afternoon (when there are fewer people and less sun). There are even advanced camping courses, you know.

4. Essentiality, but without exaggerating

If you move to the mountains or are on a quick vacation, travel light, be resourceful, bring only one piece of clothing for each item and use the shirts as a pillow. But if you camp for 7, 10 or 15 days, seek relaxation, otherwise it becomes a struggle. It has to be a vacation, not survival. An inflatable cot will make you sleep better, an extra shirt will save you from doing the laundry every day, a book or an MP3 player will ease the moments of boredom.

> Read also: How to prepare the backpack

5. Always barefoot

It can be cumbersome to take off your shoes and slippers every time you enter, but if you manage to keep the ban on bringing shoes into the tent, you will have great benefits. That is to say: no rocks, sand, mud, grass or any crap that sticks to your shoes. But also more space and a sense of order which in a few square meters can make the difference. And can we talk about the smell?

> Read also: All the benefits of walking barefoot

6. Simple meals

You don’t have to aim for the third Michelin star: pasta with oil is sometimes fine, lacquered duck less so. Eating simple means not carrying around too many objects and ingredients, which they clutter up and perhaps perish. Cooler boxes are fine for a picnic, but if you’re traveling on foot it’s an ordeal. Rather buy something on the spot (especially fruit and vegetables) depending on the culinary vein you feel, but you can also plan menus made of non-perishable foods (rice, pasta, dried fruit and cereals).

> Read also: The new inflatable and super insulating Quechua Arpenaz icebox by Decathlon

7. Cook outside the tent

This is one of the camper’s first rules. Cooking in a tent creates condensation which in the worst case can lead to carbon monoxide suffocation. Always prepare food outside: bad luck, if a bear is attracted by the scent you can easily escape while he eats his dinner. Instead, he thinks about what it would be like if he grunted around your tent.

8. Not just grilling

More food: barbecuing on a campsite is one of life’s pleasures, as long as you don’t overdo it. After days of grilling even the most fanatical lose momentum. Alternate your meals and, since grilling takes time, opt for a salad, pasta, sandwich or something quick every now and then that don’t make you waste hours in front of the charcoal. Or, if you want to eat at 8pm, start operations 90 minutes earlier.

> Read also: The rules of starred chefs for the perfect grill

9. The right light

Nights in a tent can be long if you don’t feel like stargazing. And if you run out of flashlight battery it’s even worse. The best is to have a solar lantern or solar battery flashlight, which load during the day. A headlamp cannot be missing, which leaves the hands free and does not blind the other tent mates. Extra batteries then complete the equipment.

> Read also: Testing the Petzl E+Lite headlamp

10. Books and other pastimes

If it’s too hot or too cold, if you’re too tired or bored, medicine is a good book to read in a tent, on the veranda or under a tree, perhaps outdoors. An MP3 player filled with music also does its dirty work, as does a deck of cards. For children they are fine too sheets and markers, some toys, a couple of puppets, a ball. Video games and films, on the other hand, only if you really can’t do without them: camping is also detachment from everyday life and contact with nature.

> Read also: 4 wireless speakers for days out

Credits: Pixabay / Dave / Will Truettner

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

